Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi? Franchise star hints at possibility

Spider-Man 4 is happening. It definitely is. The hype and craze are just on another level, and we bet makers cannot unsee it. However, the possibility of a long-awaited Spider-Man 4 with director Sam Raimi and actor Tobey Maguire returning to the helm! Well, that’s something fans didn’t see coming. And if reports are true, then one thing we know for sure is that it's going to blow up the box office game. Thomas Haden Church, one of the well-known stars of the franchise, may have dropped some bombshell speculations which has sparked excitement among the fans. Tobey Maguire returned to play Spider-Man in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Could Spider-Man 4 with Maguire and Raimi swing in?

Director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy concluded in 2007. In his third installment, i.e. Spider-Man 3 Raimi introduced Thomas Haden Church as the new villain, Sandman in 2007. However, despite the anticipation of a fourth installment, the project fell through. Since then, the franchise has been rebooted twice, with no signs of revival. A ray of hope shined when all three live-action Peter Parker actors reunited in the 2019 crossover film Spider-Man: Far From Home, which also featured Church reprising his role as Sandman. Now, rumors are circulating that Sam Raimi may be considering a comeback.

Sandman thinks Spider-Man 4 is happening with Raimi and Tobey

In a chit-chat with a comic book, Church opened up about the possibility of the original Spider-Man cast reuniting. "You know, Jack, I don't think it's ever gonna happen," Church shared when asked about “ if he'd rather play Jack or Flint again.” He then said, "But Sandman, there's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow.”

When suggested by the interviewer to consider Secret Wars the next project to pop up, Church said, "You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film," he continued, But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option for me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

Spider-Man 4 can have Wolverine twist

What about the plot? We all know trilogy came to an end. However, given that Sony and Marvel Studios are said to have different ideas on how to approach Spider-Man 4, there are rumors that Wolverine may also be tied to Spider-Man's current story.

Is Spider-Man 4 happening?

All of these claims, rumors, and excitement take us back to the main question: Could Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 actually happen? Raimi has been involved in a fourth Spider-Man project for a long time; at one point, Sony even pushed the movie into pre-production. After rejoining Marvel and directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the director has stated that he is eager to return to the Spider-Verse; however, he has expressed uncertainty as to whether Marvel wants this to happen.

Raimi earlier in a statement to the outlet said, "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."