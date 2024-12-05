Florence Pugh tired of being mistaken for Amber Heard by fans: Report

Case of mistaken identity

According to RadarOnline, the 28-year-old actor, who is on her way to making her career in Hollywood, is reportedly hurt by the constant comparisons to Johnny Depp’s former wife, who gained notoriety during her highly publicised defamation trial in 2022. Amber is 38 years old.

“Florence is having a bigger career than Amber ever had, but everyone knows Amber’s face because of the Johnny Depp trial,” said a source.

The source shared that being mistaken for Amber’s doppelganger has put Florence in a tricky position, “especially after she faced backlash for liking Depp’s Instagram post celebrating his victory in the court case against Amber”.

“Florence Is Team Johnny, which makes it more uncomfortable when she’s mistaken for Amber,” the source added.

Now, there are times fans ask Florence for an autograph, and some get annoyed when they find out that she hasn’t signed Amber’s name, sharing, “But even more, it hurts her pride – Amber is 10 years older than she is.”

About Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was in the limelight for the highly publicised defamation case in 2022 between her and Johnny Depp. The trial concluded with the court ordering her to pay Johnny Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus an additional $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. It was reported a month ago that Amber moved to Madrid, Spain with her young daughter Oonagh Paige.

Since then it has been claimed that Amber has moved out of Hollywood and settled in Spain. Meanwhile, actor Johnny Depp made a comeback to films with the French feature Jeanne Du Barry, which served as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival year. At the moment, he is navigating his career in Hollywood.