 Johnny Depp's first film in 4 years, Jeanne du Barry gets digital release date | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Johnny Depp's first film in 4 years, Jeanne du Barry gets digital release date

ByNikhita Mehta
May 15, 2024 10:54 AM IST

AppleTV+ has Jeanne du Barry is available for preorder, however, it has not yet been added to Prime Video

Jeanne du Barry, Jonny Depp’s latest film, made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. It is the Pirates of the Caribbean stars first film in four years and is set to come soon to digital streaming platforms.

Johnny Depp's first film after 4 years, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ gets digital release date. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)(AFP)
Johnny Depp's first film after 4 years, ‘Jeanne du Barry’ gets digital release date. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Jeanne du Barry is a romance drama that recounts the historical tale of the French King Louis XV and his last mistress, the commoner Jeanne played by Maïwenn, who co-wrote and produced the film.

Where is it available and at what price?

Vertical Entertainment announced on May 14 that Jeanne du Barry will be available on digital streaming platforms beginning May 21. The film will be available for rent or purchase on a variety of digital channels, including premium video on demand.

VUDU, aka Fandango at Home, has already put up Jeanne du Barry for preorder at $14.99, which is most likely to be the purchase price.

Digital rental pricing are frequently about $5 lower than the buying price. According to this assumption, Jeanne du Barry should be available for PVOD rental for $9.99, with viewing lasting 48 hours once they begin.

Even AppleTV+ has Jeanne du Barry available for preorder; however, it has not yet been added to Prime Video.

What do critics and audiences have to say about Jeanne du Barry?

Jeanne du Barry has played in only limited-release theatres until now, starting on May 2, although it did have a larger theatrical release overseas.

The film had a $22.4 million budget; IMDb reports that it grossed $13.8 million worldwide, while according to The Numbers, the film grossed $7.1 million at the international box office.

Jeanne du Barry held its world premiere in London in April, with Johnny Depp as the lead and his involvement in the film's Forts feature since his 2020 indie drama Minamata. Critics reviewed the film either before or after it was screened at the Cannes film festival in early May.

Rotten Tomatoes rated Jeanne du Barry 45% "rotten" based on 74 reviews.

On the other side, moviegoers praised Jeanne du Barry, giving the film an impressive 95% positive audience score based on 50+ verified users.

