Jeanne du Barry director Maïwenn says crew was ‘scared’ of Johnny Depp: 'It's difficult to shoot with him'

Director Maïwenn reportedly had a tough time filming the French film Jeanne du Barry, with actor Johnny Depp. In an interview with The Independent ahead of the film's US release next month, the director has now revealed that it was ‘difficult’ to shoot with the actor, and that the entire crew were ‘afraid’ of him. (Also read: Johnny Depp cries as comeback film receives standing ovation after premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Watch) A still from Jeanne du Barry.

What Maïwenn said

In the interview, the director said: “I have to be honest. It’s difficult to shoot with him. All the crew were scared because he has a different kind of humour and we didn’t know if he was going to be on time, or if he was going to be OK to say his lines… I mean, even if he was there on set, on time, the crew were afraid of him.”

She further continued, “There was no time for rehearsals. I asked for time but, for whatever reason, he wasn’t available... He had a coach, but he couldn’t work with her beforehand. So. OK. I discovered his accent wasn’t perfect. So a few times, I decided to cut his lines. But that also happened with the French actors. It happens!”

More details

This is not the first time that such reports have surfaced about the film's shoot. Eralier, French showbiz commentator Bernard Montield revealed on the talk-show TPMP how the actor had verbal spats with the director on set. "Johnny Depp is an excellent actor when he comes on the set… Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6 am and no one comes. So, afterward, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp... It’s madness. They’re (expletive) off,” he said.

Jeanne du Barry served as the opening film of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. After the world premiere, the actor received a 7-minute standing ovation, and even teared up as the crowd applauded him. The period drama, in which he plays French king Louis XV, marks Johnny's first film after his high-profile trial last year with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

