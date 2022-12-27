Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Johnny Depp had verbal spat with Jeanne du Barry director on film set: 'It’s going very, very badly'

Johnny Depp had verbal spat with Jeanne du Barry director on film set: 'It’s going very, very badly'

Published on Dec 27, 2022

Actor Johnny Depp, who stars as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, reportedly had heated arguments on the sets of the film with director Maïwenn.

Johnny Depp stars as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maïwenn.
Johnny Depp reportedly had a tough time filming his next project, the French film Jeanne du Barry, with director Maïwenn. The actor had verbal spats with the director on a number of occasions, causing a lot of arguments on the set. (Also read: Johnny Depp to return for next Pirates of the Caribbean film? Producer says he ‘would love to have him in the movie')

In a recent interview, French showbiz commentator Bernard Montield revealed how the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had numerous arguments with Maïwenn particularly because of timing issues. “Johnny Depp is an excellent actor when he comes on the set… Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6 am and no one comes. So, afterward, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp... It’s madness. They’re (expletive) off.” he said.

“It’s going very, very badly. They argue constantly,” Bernard revealed on the talk-show TPMP, talking of the time Jeanne du Barry was being filmed. The film is currently in the post-production stage. Jeanne du Barry will be his first film after the actor won the defamation suit with former spouse Amber Heard. Johnny will play King Louis XV in the film, directed by Maïwenn. The French director also stars as Jeanne du Barry in the film. The film is set to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Johnny was all set to reprise his role for the sixth film in the Pirates franchise but it was around that time when his defamation lawsuit versus Amber owed to further media speculations. Then it was revealed that Disney had cancelled the project in the wake up to the abuse allegations made by Amber.

Johnny had sued his ex-wife in March 2019 for $50 million on account of her op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, where the she had written about being a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’. In his follow-up to the filings, Johnny had said that it was him, who was abused in the couple’s relationship. The seven-week defamation trial that followed, concluded in favour of Johnny, who was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages were further reduced to $350,000, still the highest in the State. Amber, on the other hand, was also awarded $2 million in damages.

During the trail, Johnny had expressed his desire to return back to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He had said that the character of Jack Sparrow deserved a proper farewell.

