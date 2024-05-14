Happy International Day of Families 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with family

Happy International Day of Families 2024: International Day of Families, also known as International Family Day, is an annual event celebrated on May 15. The day promotes family well-being and awareness about the social, economic, and demographic changes that impact families. United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Families in 1993 to raise awareness of family-related issues. This year, the theme for International Day of Families is 'Embracing Diversity, Strengthening Families', meaning accepting family practices of different communities and strengthening the bond between family members. If you celebrate the International Day of Families, you can make it special by sharing best wishes, images and quotes with your family members on social media. Check out our curated list inside. Happy International Day of Families 2024: Check out these best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family on May 15. (HT Photo)

Happy International Day of Families 2024 Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Your life is full of smiles and joy when you have your family by your side through thick and thin. Cheers to you and your loved ones. Happy International Day of Families.

"Family is family, whether it's the one you start out with, the one you end up with, or the family you gain along the way." - Unknown.

Family is you, me, and our kids. I want to hug you all and say – I love you so much today, tomorrow and always. Happy International Day of Families.

"Family is the most important thing in the world." - Princess Diana.

"Home is people. Not a place. If you go back there after the people are gone, then all you can see is what is not there any more." - Robin Hobb.

"Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life." - Lisa Weed.

God has blessed us with a fantastic family. No matter what, let's stick together and love each other constantly. Happy International Day of Families.

"Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter." - Brad Henry.

The foundation of a good society is a happy family. Together, let's spread brotherhood and love among all the families. Happy International Day of Families 2023.

"That's what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you're not so lovable." - Deb Caletti.