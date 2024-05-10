Theatrical releases this week: Srikanth, The Boy and the Heron and more

As the days lengthen and the mercury climbs, the cinemas are set to dazzle audiences with an exciting selection of films. This week’s line-up is as eclectic as it is exhilarating, featuring everything from pulse-pounding adventures and whimsical animations to profound biopics and spine-chilling thrillers. Whether your taste runs to high-octane drama, enchanting escapades, or gritty survival tales, this array of cinematic treasures promises to captivate, entertain, and move you. Plunge into the season’s some of the most awaited films and gear up for a weekend filled with unforgettable big-screen experiences. Your summer is set to become more thrilling. Rajkummar Rao in a still from Srikanth.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (English)

Plunge into the distant future with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a dynamic new addition to the celebrated global franchise. This latest film features an impressive cast including Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy, and unfolds many years after the events of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Since then, ape societies have flourished, expanding far beyond the oasis that the Moses-like figure, Caesar, once led his followers to.

Meanwhile, humans have devolved into a primitive, feral state. Within these evolving societies, some apes remain ignorant of Caesar’s legacy, while others have twisted his teachings to justify their own burgeoning imperial ambitions. Amidst this backdrop, a tyrannical ape leader rises, seeking to enslave other ape groups in his ruthless quest for forgotten human technology. Meanwhile, another ape, witnessing his own clan’s capture, embarks on a perilous journey towards liberation. Alongside him, a young human woman with her own secretive agenda becomes a pivotal ally. Together, their paths intertwine in a gripping narrative of survival, freedom, and the complex interplay between species.

Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes introduces a revolutionary vision to the series. As the first film in the franchise to debut in IMAX format, it offers an unparalleled visual experience. The visual effects are breathtaking, enhancing the emotional depth of the actors’ performances as apes while vividly capturing the beauty and terror of their world. This fourth instalment in the rebooted series, and the tenth film overall, offers a narrative steeped in intrigue and the struggle for survival, setting a new direction for the epic saga. Available in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, immerse yourself in this thrilling adventure and witness the dawn of a new era only in theaters.

The Boy and The Heron (English, Japanese)

From the legendary Studio Ghibli and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, creator of Spirited Away, comes The Boy and The Heron, a mesmerizing new fantasy adventure. Following the death of his mother during the war, young Mahito retreats to his family’s rural estate, where he encounters a mischievous grey heron. This unlikely guide leads him into a mysterious tower, a gateway to a fantastical world bridging the living and the dead.

With a stellar voice (English) cast including Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, and Florence Pugh, this film delves deep into themes of loss, discovery, and the spectral beauty of new beginnings. Critically acclaimed and the fifth highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, The Boy and The Heron has already won a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Join Mahito’s epic adventure as he unravels the mysteries of a magical realm. The Boy and The Heron transcend mere cinema—it stands as one of the most anticipated films in the anime genre, eagerly awaited by fans and enthusiasts alike.

Srikanth (Hindi)

Step into the extraordinary life of Srikanth Bolla in the powerful biopic Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar. This film traces Srikanth’s ascent from a small village in India to becoming the first visually impaired student in Management Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the visionary founder of Bollant Industries.

Srikanth goes beyond traditional narratives, charting his defiance of societal and systemic barriers with remarkable intellect and determination. His journey is not just about professional achievements; it’s also a personal saga, marked by a poignant romance with Alaya F’s character, adding layers of emotional depth. The inspiring themes are beautifully underscored by the anthem Papa Kehte Hain, celebrating the indomitable human spirit and resilience. After excelling in the US, Srikanth returns to India to start an inclusive business, driven by a love that inspires him to make a difference. However, as his business flourishes, so does his pride, challenging his dreams. Srikanth is a tribute to overcoming adversity and a testament to the relentless spirit of humanity. Discover if Srikanth can conquer his flaws and truly change the world.

Star (Tamil)

Catch the rise of new talent in Star, a gripping coming-of-age drama about a determined young man with dreams of stardom in the ruthless movie industry. Directed by Elan, following his hit blockbuster debut with Pyaar Prema Kadhal, and starring the charismatic Kavin, who captivated audiences last year in the sleeper hit DADA.

Star weaves the tale of an aspiring actor, portrayed by Kavin, who navigates the challenging path to success, armed with nothing but perseverance and grit. From the emotional trials to the exhilarating triumphs, this film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of making it big. Kavin’s star is set to shine brightly on the big screen. Don't miss this emotional and inspiring journey as Director Elan and composer Yuvan team up again to bring you a story of relentless ambition and the birth of a new star.

The Deep Dark (French)

In The Deep Dark, we are introduced to a group of miners in 1956, working in the gritty coal mines of northern France. These hardworking men are compelled to escort a professor deep underground to collect samples. However, their descent becomes a nightmare when a landslide seals their exit, trapping them a thousand meters below the surface. In their struggle to survive, they stumble upon a crypt from a forgotten era and inadvertently awaken a legendary, bloodthirsty creature.

Filmed in actual locations to enhance realism, the historical segments take place in a genuine mine, while the eerie underground crypt scenes were shot in a vast limestone cave. The crew endured challenging conditions, including freezing temperatures, pitch-black darkness, and constant high humidity, to bring this chilling narrative to life. With survival at stake, the miners, led by Samuel Le Bihan, Amir el Kacem, Thomas Solivérès, Jean-Hugues Anglade, Marc Riso, and Bruno Sanches, must confront the horrors that lurk in the shadows.

Boonie Bears: Guardian Code

Plunge into the enchanting world of Crystal Peaks forest with Boonie Bears: Guardian Code, the latest cinematic treasure from China's cherished franchise. Directed by Lin Yongchang and Shao Heqi, this animated delight represents the ninth chapter in the Boonie Bears saga, entertaining audiences since 2012 with its delightful mix of environmentalism and humour. Packed with witty dialogue and uproarious slapstick antics, such as the bears’ comedic efforts to outwit the villainous Scrap Rebel gang, this film is sure to leave you in stitches.

The film follows bear cubs Briar and Bramble as they grapple with their mother's loss to a forest fire. Aided by their human friend Charlotte and her mystical amber stone, they launch a daring rescue against the villainous Scrap Rebel gang. They meet a Scrap Rebel who eerily resembles their mother, blurring lines between allies and enemies. This thrilling and emotional adventure underscores the power of kinship and courage. Available in English and Hindi, it's a visual delight and a touching story that's essential viewing for both longtime fans and newcomers to the Boonie Bears’ world.