Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes first reactions are out: Viewers hail it as ‘worthy successor to the throne’

The much-awaited 20th Century Studios’ action-adventure spectacle, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is gearing up for its theatrical release on May 10. The early reactions from critics have poured in after the film's world premiere. Critics have hailed it as a much-deserving continuation of the epic franchise, praising its spectacular visual experience and director Wes Ball’s vision. (Also Read: 'Planet of the Apes' franchise looks to the future with new film 'Kingdom') Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will release in Indian cinemas on May 10

What are critics saying

Matt Neglia, owner & editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture, wrote as part of his post on X, “A tremendous visual feat with the best visual effects seen in a movie since Avatar: The Way Of Water while never wavering from its emotional core.” Another user posted, “'Apocalypto with Apes,' as Wes Ball promised.” “An excellent & very entertaining continuation of the new mythology,” shared a third user. “KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES is a worthy successor to the throne,” echoed another.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Some viewers also shared their excitement for the new direction the franchise is heading into with this new movie. “Excited to see where it heads from here after an intriguing ending,” wrote a user. “Feels like a start to an epic new saga. Need the next one ASAP,” posted another.

About the film

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest instalment in the sci-fi franchise, is both a sequel and a prequel, its director, Wes Ball, said. The action-adventure is the 10th Planet of the Apes movie and follows the reboot trilogy, which debuted in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and includes the 2014 film Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set several generations after the events of the 2017 film and centres on a young and naive but brave ape Noa (Owen Teague). When his peaceful eagle-raising clan is attacked and his family taken away, Noa sets off to find them. Encounters with an elderly orangutan and the first human he has met, Nova/Mae (Freya Allan), along the way teach Noa difficult truths about the past and bear consequences on his, and the planet's future.

Like its predecessors, Kingdom uses motion-capture technology to bring the non-human characters to life. Actor Andy Serkis, who played lead chimpanzee Caesar in the previous three films, was hired as a special consultant to help the actors approach their characters.

20th Century Studios India releases Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in Cinemas, 10th May 2024 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.