May 2024 upcoming movies: Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and more

April 2024 saw the release of several films. As we step into May, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, The Fall Guy, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in May 2024. (Also Read | Srikanth trailer: Rajkummar Rao wins hearts in this beautiful story on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla) Stills from Srikanth, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Bhaiyya Ji.

1) Srikanth

In the biopic, Rajkummar Rao portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla. He is an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment. Srikanth founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. The trailer showed how Rajkummar captivated the indomitable spirit of Srikanth, who defied all odds to carve his own path to success.

Apart from Rajkummar, the film also stars Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar and Alaya F, in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is slated to release in cinemas on May 10.

2) Mr and Mrs Mahi

The sports drama will feature Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. This will mark Rajkummar's second film in a month. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr and Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao after their successful stint in Roohi. Recently, Karan Johar treated fans to a new poster on Instagram. It showed Rajkummar and Janhvi facing the stadium as they cheer for the Indian cricket team while wearing blue jerseys with the number 7 written on them. The poster introduced Janhvi as Mahima and RajKummar as Mahendra. Initially slated for an April release, the sports drama is now set to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024.

3) Bhaiyya Ji

The upcoming film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The teaser of the film began with a group of men trying to kill someone. But they fail miserably. Later, when the final attempt to kill the person has been made, he wakes up, scaring the men away. Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it. As per a statement, Bhaiyya Ji is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding'. The release date has been set as May 24.

4) The Fall Guy

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's action-comedy The Fall Guy is all set to hit the theatres in India on May 3. Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy stars Ryan as Colt Seavers, a stuntman searching for the missing star of a mega-budget studio tentpole. Inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name, the film also stars Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Waddingham and Stephanie Hsu. In India, The Fall Guy will be available in both English and Hindi.

5) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The action adventure is the tenth Planet of the Apes movie and follows the reboot trilogy, which debuted in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes. It includes the 2014 film Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set several generations after the events of the 2017 film and centres on a young and naive but brave ape Noa (Owen Teague). The film, which will release on May 8, has been directed by Wes Ball.

6) The Garfield Movie

Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, scruffy street cat Vic, Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist, as per a statement from the film's team. Garfield has been voiced by Chris Pratt and Vic has been voiced by actor Samuel L Jackson. Helmed by Mark Dindal, the film also features Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang. The Garfield Movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 24.

7) Kartam Bhugtam

The psychological thriller stars Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany. Kartam Bhugtam is directed by Soham P Shah. As per a statement shared by the makers, the film's title, Kartam Bhugtam, translates to "what goes around, comes around," encapsulating the essence of its intriguing narrative. Juggling the ancient universal truths of astrology and karma, the movie explores how every action has certain consequences, echoing the age-old Hindi adage "Jaise karoge, waise bharoge (Just as you sow, so shall you reap)." Kartam Bhugtam is set to release in theatres on May 17 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

8) Furiosa

Filmmaker George Miller’s much-awaited movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will release in theatres worldwide on May 23. The movie is a prequel to the 2015 hit Mad Max: Fury Road. The action-adventure is headlined by Anya Taylor-Joy, who takes over the role of Furiosa. It also features Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke in pivotal roles. Furiosa hails from Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. It is produced by George and Doug Mitchell through their banner Kennedy Miller Mitchell.

9) IF

John Krasinski's IF is about a young girl (Cailey Fleming) and her neighbour (Ryan Reynolds) who can see everyone’s imaginary friends including those that have gotten left behind. It will release on May 17. Many celebrity voices in the film include Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Maya Rudolph and the late Louis Gossett Jr.

10) The Strangers: Chapter 1

The horror thriller, directed by Renny Harlin, will release on May 17. Though it is part of The Strangers film series, The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first instalment of a new trilogy of standalone stories. The film is based on Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and her boyfriend, Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), who drive across the country to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest. After their car breaks down in Oregon, they spend the night in an isolated Airbnb. Throughout the night, they are terrorised by three masked murderous strangers.