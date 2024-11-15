When a comedian was the world's highest-paid actor; earned more than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Johnny Depp

The 1990s saw a boom in movie business worldwide. Increasing globalisation expanded the film markets to beyond just domestic territories. Third-world countries opened up as markets to Hollywood, and Indian films began reaching the diaspora in Europe and North America. As films' earnings increased, so did actors' salaries. At this juncture, one actor created a flutter by breaking the $20-million barrier. And to top that, he was a comedian. (Also read: World's highest-paid actor earned $73 million in 2023; has no hit in years, still out-earns Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan) Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon

When a comedian was the world's highest-paid actor

In 1996, Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger were the biggest names in Hollywood. Others like Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, and Brad Pitt were also in the running as big stars. Back home, the three Khans had taken over the mantle from Amitabh Bachchan, while Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi also ruled the roost. Amid this, comedian Jim Carrey created a sensation by demanding a record salary of $20 million for The Cable Guy. The actor, who had been charging just $450K three years prior, had suddenly shot to fame with hits like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb And Dumber. As the studio agreed to Carrey's demands, it made him the highest-paid actor in the world. He moved ahead of Sylvester Stallone, who had earned $17.5 million for Daylight.

The Cable Guy made Jim Carrey the world's highest-paid actor

How Jim Carrey beat superstars

Jim Carrey justified his $20-million payday when he delivered a blockbuster in Liar Liar that summer, solidifying his place at the top. At this time, Stallone - as mentioned earlier - was charging $17.5 million per film, while other A-listers like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis charged $17 million and $16 million, respectively. Tom Cruise soon joined Jim Carrey in the $20-million club with Mission Impossible, and then the sky was the limit for top Hollywood stars. At the time, Bollywood's top actors were way behind with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan earning around $1 million (roughly ₹4 crore) per film. It would take two more decades for some sort of parity between Hollywood and Bollywood earnings.

Jim Carrey's career

Jim Carrey's peak lasted for a decade more as he gave hits like Bruce Almighty, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Yes Man, along with critically acclaimed performances in The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. After 2010, the actor reduced his workload, appearing in fewer films. The highlights of his later career have been playing Dr Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog series and a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the TV show Kidding.