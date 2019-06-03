Marvel leak teases post Avengers Endgame lineup: Young Avengers, New Avengers and Dark Avengers in pipeline

A Twitter user named Roger Wardell has shared new details from the upcoming Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will continue the story post Avengers: Endgame. Wardell has gained notoriety among Marvel fans for correctly predicting plot details of Endgame.

The apparent ‘leak’ suggests that going into the future, Marvel will focus on ‘mini-arcs’ instead of telling decade-long stories. The future of the MCU includes sequels to Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther. Several of these titles had rumoured to be in different stages of production previously. While Ryan Coogler is currently writing the Black Panther sequel, director James Gunn was recently rehired to helm Guardians 3, following his dismissal last year over controversial old tweets. Gunn will, however, complete duties on the Suicide Squad sequel first. Thor star Chris Hemsworth recently expressed his desire to continue making more Thor movies, especially because he believes he’s found his stride with the character.

Marvel has Spider-Man: Far From Home in July - the only one officially slated for release - but production has started on the solo Black Widow movie. Marvel president Kevin Feige had previously said that all announcements regarding the MCU’s future will be made post the release of Far From Home, perhaps at the San Diego Comic Con. Wardell says that Norman Osborne will be introduced as a major Phase IV villain in the film.

In addition to the sequels, Marvel also has a slate of fresh properties lined up, the most unexpected of which is Nova. There are also films based on the Young Avengers, New Avengers and Dark Avengers planned.

Chloe Zhao has been hired to direct The Eternals, with Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden rumoured to star. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct a Shang-Chi movie, said to star an Asian actor in the lead. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest grossing film series of all time, with total box office earnings exceeding the $21 billion mark.

