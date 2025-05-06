Sebastian Stan reveals mystery behind asterisk in Thunderbolts title; unveils new name. Internet calls it ‘spoiler’

*Spoilers ahead* The new Marvel film Thunderbolts has changed its title just a few days after its release. Marvel India posted a video on their Instagram of Sebastian Stan hilariously going around to put up fresh posters of the film with its new title – The New Avengers. Posters and billboards are also cropping up with the new title. Here’s how the internet reacted. (Also Read: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, pause Doomsday shoot to watch Thunderbolts, share message for 'new Avengers') The Marvel film Thunderbolts* has now been re-titled as The New Avengers.

Thunderbolts* is now The New Avengers

Turns out the film’s cast wasn’t joking in the trailer when they decided on Thunderbolts only as a temporary name for their misfit group. Because the mystery of the asterisk in the title is finally revealed, indicating that it was, in fact, just a temporary name.

In an interesting marketing decision, the studio decided to change the film’s title based on the film’s ending, which saw CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) announce the group’s rebrand as The New Avengers. A title card after the post-credits scene reads, ‘The New Avengers will return’.

The film that was released on May 1 in India stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Internet reacts

While some expressed excitement about the title change from Thunderbolts to The New Avengers, others believe this marketing stunt is a major ‘spoiler’ for those who haven’t watched it yet. “Isn’t this a spoiler??? They should have probably waited like a week before doing that,” wrote one fan reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, “Um… spoilers? I’ve seen the movie but this is just desperation – why would you ruin it for everyone like that?”

Some thought that Thunderbolts was a better name for the film, with one Marvel fan commenting on Instagram, “Thunderbolts is such a cool name.” One posted a GIF of Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri, writing, “Mast joke mara re (What a joke).” One hurt fan hilariously wrote, “Not my Avengers.”