Sebastian Stan reveals mystery behind asterisk in Thunderbolts title; unveils new name. Internet calls it ‘spoiler’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 06, 2025 08:50 PM IST

Marvel India's Instagram account posted a video of Sebastian Stan going around town and personally putting up fresh posters of Thunderbolts with its new name.

*Spoilers ahead*

The new Marvel film Thunderbolts has changed its title just a few days after its release. Marvel India posted a video on their Instagram of Sebastian Stan hilariously going around to put up fresh posters of the film with its new title – The New Avengers. Posters and billboards are also cropping up with the new title. Here’s how the internet reacted. (Also Read: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, pause Doomsday shoot to watch Thunderbolts, share message for 'new Avengers')

The Marvel film Thunderbolts* has now been re-titled as The New Avengers.
The Marvel film Thunderbolts* has now been re-titled as The New Avengers.

Thunderbolts* is now The New Avengers

Turns out the film’s cast wasn’t joking in the trailer when they decided on Thunderbolts only as a temporary name for their misfit group. Because the mystery of the asterisk in the title is finally revealed, indicating that it was, in fact, just a temporary name.

In an interesting marketing decision, the studio decided to change the film’s title based on the film’s ending, which saw CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) announce the group’s rebrand as The New Avengers. A title card after the post-credits scene reads, ‘The New Avengers will return’.

The film that was released on May 1 in India stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Internet reacts

While some expressed excitement about the title change from Thunderbolts to The New Avengers, others believe this marketing stunt is a major ‘spoiler’ for those who haven’t watched it yet. “Isn’t this a spoiler??? They should have probably waited like a week before doing that,” wrote one fan reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, “Um… spoilers? I’ve seen the movie but this is just desperation – why would you ruin it for everyone like that?”

Some thought that Thunderbolts was a better name for the film, with one Marvel fan commenting on Instagram, “Thunderbolts is such a cool name.” One posted a GIF of Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri, writing, “Mast joke mara re (What a joke).” One hurt fan hilariously wrote, “Not my Avengers.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
