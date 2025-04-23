Thunderbolts first reactions are out: Viewers hail Florence Pugh, call it one of the ‘best MCU films by a landslide’

MCU's Thunderbolts is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film was screened to selected members of the press, and if the first reactions are any indication, then this might just be one of the best Marvel films in years. (Also read: Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer: Bucky recruits a team of villains to replace Avengers, Sentry makes explosive MCU debut) Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova in Thunderbolts.

An emotional rollercoaster

“THUNDERBOLTS* is the best marvel movie in a very long time, deeply emotional and moving, Florence Pugh is the heart of the story, Lewis Pullman stole every scene he is in. Very emotional themes that hit heavy about mental health,” said film critic Tyler Disney.

Sean Chandler also posted a glowing review of the film and wrote, “I really dug #Thunderbolts! It’s overtly about depression, loneliness & purpose. The whole point is they're reject characters. 2/3rds mostly ground action and 1/3rd a horror influenced nightmare. Feels like the MCU is coming together and building towards something again.”

“Thunderbolts is a real breath of fresh air for the MCU. Absolutely LOVED the team dynamic! It’s also rich with emotions tackling pretty serious self worth issues. Yelena carries the movie. Best part it’s 95% stand alone with 5% setup. But that 5% tho👀 Really felt like old MCU,” wrote Chris Parker.

“Thunderbolts is one of the best mcu films by a landslide. Brilliant story and character moments. This is made with love. It setups up for BIG things to come in the most exciting way I seen since 2012. Bring your tissues but not because it’s a sad movie,” stressed another viewer who caught the screening.

Florence Pugh rules

“Thunderbolts takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the world of independent cinema. It is unlike any product that came before. Florence Pugh gives a performance worthy of an Oscar. The MCU is finally back and better than ever! Stay till the end for something magnetic,” reviewed Wong Updates on X.

X page The Hollywood Handle also praised Florence's performance and said, “Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most enjoyable films in a while. It feels different than most of the studio’s projects. Its bold, funny, filled with great action and an unexpected emotional punch. Florence Pugh is the star that shines the brightest. There’s a lot to love here. Make sure you stay for the credits…”

Mia Pflüger wrote, “Thunderbolts* introduces a new era for Marvel, the most humane film filled with allowing their anti hero being flawed, broken and regretful. Sebastian Stan has an absolute scene stealing moment, yet Florence Pugh shows she is the true lead of the new generation and team.”

Thunderbolts is directed by Jake Schreier. It brings together Marvel's famous antihero team. It stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It will be released in India on May 1 and globally on May 2.