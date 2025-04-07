Thunderbolts trailer and release date: Bucky and team's face off against 'Earth's mightiest hero'. Watch

Thunderbolts trailer and release date: The Avengers are gone, and the world needs saving. The mightiest hero of them all has gone rogue, and the planet is in grave danger. Who would save our only home? A team of villains who find a calling in redeeming themselves - Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts new trailer brings the team together to fight against Sentry.

(Also read: Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer: Bucky recruits a team of villains to replace Avengers, Sentry makes explosive MCU debut)

Thunderbolts new trailer

The Thunderbolts trailer opens with Val (Julia Loius-Dreyfus) lamenting the exit of the Avengers and yet the world needing protection. Bucky (Sebastian Stan) has been assigned to bring a team of people together to fight the world's greatest threat- Sentry/ The Void played by Lewis Pullman.

This antihero is introduced as all of the Avengers rolled into one and soon to be known as Earth's mightiest hero. He is a caped character known for his dual nature as both hero and villain. One chilling moment from the trailer shows Sentry turning people into shadows, suggesting that The Void will emerge early in the film. Lewis Pullman had been seen as his alter ego Bob in the first trailer, but here, we see Sentry dismantling the Thunderbolts with relative ease, and the fans just can't keep calm.

Bucky recruits this bunch of villains-- US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) who are unsure if they can redeem themselves. However, they give themselves a chance by deciding to save people on the streets- the highest calling.

Apart from English, the film's trailer has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

About Thunderbolts* release

Jake Schreier directed Thunderbolts, which Kevin Feige produced. Louis D'Esposito, Brain Chapek, and Jason Tamez are the executive producers. The film will be released in India on May 1, a day earlier than its US release, which is May 2.