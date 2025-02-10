Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer: Bucky recruits a team of villains to replace Avengers, Sentry makes explosive MCU debut

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 10, 2025 05:59 AM IST

Thunderbolts have arrived in the MCU but have to face off against a powerful foe - Sentry, one of the most mysterious Marvel characters ever.

The Thunderbolts are taking shape. And in a post-blip universe of the MCU, they are the unlikely - or rather unwilling - replacements for the Avengers. The new Big Game Trailer for Marvel Studios' latest superhero team up gives a closer look at this band of misfits, and also introduces the big bad - one of Marvel's most powerful characters. (Also read: Captain America Brave New World trailer: Red Hulk squares off against Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson)

The titular team comes together in Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer.
The titular team comes together in Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer.

Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer

Marvel released the trailer for Thunderbolts along with Super Bowl LIX, the biggest night on American television. The trailer opens with Val (Julia Loius-Dreyfus) proposing the Thunderbolts as Avengers' replacement to 'save the world'. Sebastian Stan's Bucky then recruits this bunch of villains to actually do that, even as they are unsure of their hero status. Joining him are US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

But the trailer's highlight is their adversary's introduction - the all-powerful Superman-like Marvel antihero Sentry. Lewis Pullman had been seen as his alter ego Bob in the first trailer, but here, we see Sentry dismantling the Thunderbolts with relative ease, and the fans just can't keep calm.

All about Thunderbolts

Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025, as the final film of Phase Five of the MCU.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On