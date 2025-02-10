Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer: Bucky recruits a team of villains to replace Avengers, Sentry makes explosive MCU debut

The Thunderbolts are taking shape. And in a post-blip universe of the MCU, they are the unlikely - or rather unwilling - replacements for the Avengers. The new Big Game Trailer for Marvel Studios' latest superhero team up gives a closer look at this band of misfits, and also introduces the big bad - one of Marvel's most powerful characters. (Also read: Captain America Brave New World trailer: Red Hulk squares off against Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson) The titular team comes together in Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer.

Thunderbolts Big Game Trailer

Marvel released the trailer for Thunderbolts along with Super Bowl LIX, the biggest night on American television. The trailer opens with Val (Julia Loius-Dreyfus) proposing the Thunderbolts as Avengers' replacement to 'save the world'. Sebastian Stan's Bucky then recruits this bunch of villains to actually do that, even as they are unsure of their hero status. Joining him are US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

But the trailer's highlight is their adversary's introduction - the all-powerful Superman-like Marvel antihero Sentry. Lewis Pullman had been seen as his alter ego Bob in the first trailer, but here, we see Sentry dismantling the Thunderbolts with relative ease, and the fans just can't keep calm.

All about Thunderbolts

Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025, as the final film of Phase Five of the MCU.