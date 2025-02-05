Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson anchors a new era of survival with jaw-dropping new dinosaurs. Watch

The official trailer of the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Rebirth is here! On Wednesday, Universal Pictures unveiled the first trailer of the new Jurassic World movie, that will take viewers into a new era of survival. Peril lurks everywhere in the jungle as the characters take one last chance to get the DNA of the surviving pack of dinosaurs. (Also read: Scarlett Johansson to headline next Jurassic World movie: ‘Been trying to get into this franchise for over 10 years’) Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in a still from Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The trailer of the film starts with Scarlett Johansson's skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, who is being contracted to lead a secret mission in order to get the DNA of the existing dinosaurs. She takes the help of paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey), Duncan Kincaid (Ali) and a couple of others on this dangerous mission. The trailer gives sneak peek into the jaw-dropping scenes where the huge dinosaurs emerge to protect themselves and their kingdom.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: "After so many sequels my brain still goes ''yay! dinosaurs!!!"" A second fan commented, “So good to see the SPINOSAURUS again!!!!!” A comment read, “I really really love how it got that adventure vibe the original trilogy used to have, i haven't been this hyped for a Jurassic World movie since the first one in 2015!”

Jurrasic World: Rebirth hits theaters July 2, 2025.