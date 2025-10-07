Pedro Pascal to BLACKPINK Jennie: Everyone Ananya Panday got facetime with at Paris Fashion Week 2025

There's a LOT more going on through out the carousel! Ananya Panday is truly living the dream at Paris Fashion Week — this carousel is going to make you very, very jealous! (Photos: Instagram)

Not that it's any surprise, but being the first Indian brand ambassador for Chanel does of course comes with its perks. And sitting front row for the French luxury fashion house's Paris Fashion Week 2025 showcase is just the usual, everyday bit. The after party is where all the sauce was and Ananya Panday's here to dish it.

The very first video in her carousel is the actor having some animated conversation with Chanel's new creative director Matthieu Blazy, and sharing air kisses while she's at it. Next up is her serving looks with BLACKPINK's Jennie. And her shot with all-time favourite Pedro Pascal? Effortlessly viral. Singer Gracie Abrams also made a surprise appearance in her carousel, both girlies matching in black and white. What a night for Ananya indeed!