Pedro Pascal to BLACKPINK Jennie: Everyone Ananya Panday got facetime with at Paris Fashion Week 2025

There's a LOT more going on through out the carousel!
Not that it's any surprise, but being the first Indian brand ambassador for Chanel does of course comes with its perks. And sitting front row for the French luxury fashion house's Paris Fashion Week 2025 showcase is just the usual, everyday bit. The after party is where all the sauce was and Ananya Panday's here to dish it.
The very first video in her carousel is the actor having some animated conversation with Chanel's new creative director Matthieu Blazy, and sharing air kisses while she's at it. Next up is her serving looks with BLACKPINK's Jennie. And her shot with all-time favourite Pedro Pascal? Effortlessly viral. Singer Gracie Abrams also made a surprise appearance in her carousel, both girlies matching in black and white. What a night for Ananya indeed!
Speaking of Ananya's partnership with Chanel, back in April of this year, the actor was announced as the brand's first ever Indian ambassador, an impeccable achievement. So it only made sense for her to be in attendance, front and centre for Matthieu's debut as creative director for the old money icon. Sharing a carousel of her look for the big night, Ananya also penned a personal note, congratulating Matthieu for the stellar opening. The caption read, "What an incredible debut from Matthieu Blazy! 😍 The SS26 show was a transformative moment in Chanel’s history—A conversation between Gabrielle Chanel and Matthieu Blazy that dug deep into the archives and values that are held so dear at the maison ♥️ From the incredible set that spoke of the cosmos and the founder of the house to the delightful skirts and textures that had the audience smiling…couldn’t have imagined being anywhere else but at the Grand Palais last night ✨