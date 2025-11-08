‘What happened to Alex Vesia’s daughter?': Dodgers fans concerned after sad announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, have revealed the heartbreaking loss of their newborn daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia. In a joint Instagram post on Friday, the couple shared that their baby girl “went to heaven” on October 26, expressing the depth of their grief and the love they will always carry for her. Fans, however, were left wondering about the details about her demise. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts after a strike out in the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always,” they wrote. “Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”

Details on Alex Vesia's daughter's death

The Vesias did not disclose further details about their daughter’s death, but they expressed gratitude to the Dodgers organization, fans, and the Toronto Blue Jays, whom Los Angeles defeated in a seven-game series to clinch their second consecutive World Series title.

“Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them,” they said. “We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.”

Their post included a black-and-white photo showing a baby’s tiny fingers clasped between two adult hands — a tender image symbolizing the bond they shared with their daughter.

The Dodgers had previously announced on October 23 that Vesia would be stepping away from the team to deal with a private family matter.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter,” the club said in a statement. “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

In their latest message, Alex and Kayla also extended their thanks to the Cedars-Sinai medical team for their care and compassion during the difficult period.

“What happened to Alex Vesia's daughter?” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“How did she die? Do we have details?” another person tweeted.

Earlier this year, in April, the couple had shared their excitement about becoming parents, posting photos of Kayla cradling her baby bump and writing that they were ready for “the next chapter” of their lives together.