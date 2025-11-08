Alex Vesia reveals heartbreaking reason he missed World Series vs Blue Jays: ‘Thank you for…’

Los Angeles Dodgers star Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, on Friday revealed the reason why he missed the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. In an Instagram post, the couple stated that their newly born daughter died on October 26. They started the statement by revealing their daughter's name: Sterling Sol Vesia. Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the third out in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers (Getty Images via AFP)

Vesia did not provide more details about their daughter’s death. The couple thanked the Dodgers for supporting them during this difficult time. The statement came days after Los Angeles beat the Toronto Blue Jays in a seven-game series to claim a second-straight World Series title.

As Vesia missed the entire World Series, his teammates paid tribute to him on the field. During game three, on October 27, the players wore his number 51 on the side of their blue hats.

“It’s just something that we talked about. I’m new to the bullpen, but Ves, he means a lot to all of us. And he was a huge part of this team, huge part of that bullpen. So, we just wanted to do something to honor him,” pitcher Clayton Kershaw told reporters in a post-game interview.

Alex Vesia's statement

Sterling Sol Vesia🪽

Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always.

Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.

Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.

Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.

Lastly, we’d like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling. Every person we came across was truly so incredible.

With Love,

The Vesias