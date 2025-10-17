Pregnant Bharti Singh is moved to tears as Golla promises to take care of ‘chota baby’: ‘Main uska dhyaan rakhunga’

Bharti Singh announced her second pregnancy earlier this month with an adorable post with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. In her latest YouTube vlog, Bharti was seen teary-eyed as her son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, affectionately nicknamed Golla, said that he will take care of the newborn baby. (Also read: Bharti Singh announces second pregnancy with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, shares pic with baby bump) Bharti Singh shared an emotional moment with son Golla.

Bharti and Golla's cute interaction

Bharti asked Golla, “Chota baby ko pyaar karoge na (Will you love the little baby)?” To which Golla replied, “Haa. Main karunga woh mera beta hain (Yes I will he is also my son)!” Golla's cute response made Bharti go aww, and she grew emotional. When Bharti gave him a hug and then asked whether he will take care of him when she will go to shoot, Golla replied, “Haa main rahunga (Yes I will take care of him).” The two hugged again and Bharti could not stop crying.

About her pregnancy announcement

Bharti made the announcement in a joint Instagram post. She and Harsh shared an adorable picture together with the backdrop of the scenic mountains. Bharti showed her baby bump while Haarsh was seen behind her, and the two smiled for the picture. In the caption of the joint post, Bharti wrote, “we are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳 #blessed #ganpatibappamorya🙏❤️ #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.”

Bharti tied the knot with Haarsh in 2017, in a Hindu ceremony. They gave birth to son, Laksh (also known as Golla), on April 3, 2022. The two often talk about and shares pictures of Golla on their YouTube channel. In the last few vlogs, Bharti was seen travelling to Switzerland with Haarsh and Golla.

Bharti rose to fame when she participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She became a household name after she featured in The Kapil Sharma Show and since then, has hosted several shows on Television.