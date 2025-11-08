Deepika Padukone turns heads in Sabyasachi’s sleek cashmere and velvet look at event; check photos

Deepika Padukone walked into a leadership summit in Mumbai dressed like she owned the room. Wearing a black Sabyasachi outfit that mixed Italian cashmere with Japanese velvet, the Bajirao Mastani star showed exactly how to merge business formals with ethnic design. Deepika Padukone's outfit was part of Sabyasachi’s Autumn/Winter 2025 line.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

At the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, the Bajirao Mastani star shared the stage with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The two spoke about art, identity, and what “Indian luxury” means today.

Deepika Padukone’s masterclass in understated glamour

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika’s outfit came from Sabyasachi’s Autumn/Winter 2025 line. It was a mix of defined tailoring and soft drapes. The cropped jacket, made from Italian cashmere, was covered in delicate embroidered ivory floral motifs. The trousers, cut wide and high-waisted in Japanese cotton velvet, moved with her as she walked.

The actress appeared graceful and elegant in the ensemble. The all-black palette leaned on texture over colour. The fit looked sharp, calm and confident.

The Piku star's styling followed the same tone. She went in for a slick low bun, clean makeup and muted rose lips. Deepika also wore a pair of diamond studs that added polish without stealing attention from the clothes. It was a modern take on old-school glamour, perfectly suited to the occasion.

Style meets substance

On stage, Deepika spoke about her career and how perceptions have changed. Talking about her new role as the voice of Meta AI, she said, “Being AI’s voice is interesting because I was mocked for my voice and my accent when I came into the industry. You can’t infuse soul into AI.”

"I’ve experienced it firsthand. Whether it’s when it comes to casting, whether it’s our accent, whether it’s the colour of my skin, I’ve experienced all of it firsthand," she added.

Designer Sabyasachi called Deepika “India’s culture mascot,” and praised her, saying that there is “no stronger cultural ambassador for India than Deepika.” He noted that “beautiful things are built with relatability and vision,” adding that it is often the underdogs who resonate most deeply with audiences.

Talking about her career, Padukone said that her role in Piku remains the one “closest to who I am.”