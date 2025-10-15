Ray-Ban Meta glasses get UPI support, Meta AI features in India, including Deepika Padukone AI voice

Meta has announced new AI-powered features for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses users in India. The new feature includes Celebrity AI Voice, hands-free voice interactions, and greater support for the Hindi language. Therefore, these smart glasses will become more useful for Indian users, enhancing the overall experience. In addition to new features, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses also join the Diwali festivities with festive-inspired restyling features. This will reimagine images into Diwali-inspired lights and scenes, with just a single prompt. Know more about what’s new coming to Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India. Meta has announced new AI features for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Here’s everything you need to know. (Meta)

Ray-Ban Meta glasses: New Meta AI features and upgrades

With new Meta AI features, the company has introduced a celebrity AI voice feature that voices famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Now, users can ask Meta AI with multiple queries, and it will reply out loud in the voice of the celebrity. While users can pick from several assistant voices, Deepika Padukone has joined Meta AI’s global lineup of voices for the assistant.

In addition, Meta brings greater support for the Hindi language. Now, users in India can select Hindi as their preferred language on glasses via the Meta AI app. Simply open the app, then go to Device Settings>Meta AI > Language and Voice. This way, users can ask queries, command Meta AI, and more in Hindi. Ray-Ban Meta glasses will also be able to make UPI QR-code payments of less than Rs. 1000 by simply looking at the QR code and prompting Meta AI to scan and pay. However, note that the payments will be made via a WhatsApp-linked bank account.

Lastly, Meta brings a festive-inspired restyling feature to AI glasses. Now, users can click images using the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and prompt Meta AI to reimagine the photo in Diwali styles with vibrant colours, lights, diyas, and other customisations. The restyled photos can then be viewed on the Meta AI app.

The above-mentioned Meta AI features for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses are said to roll out soon. But the company has not provided a set date or timeline on when we can expect the rollout. Therefore, you may want to keep the Meta AI app and AI glasses updated to the latest versions to try out the new features.