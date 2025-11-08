Asia’s happiest cities of 2025 ranked: Locals say Mumbai, Beijing, and Shanghai bring the most joy

Happiness means different things to different people, but numbers can still tell a story. Time Out’s City Life Index 2025 asked over 18,000 people around the world to discover how happy they are in their cities. A total of 94% of Mumbaikars surveyed said their city makes they happy.(Representative image/Unsplash)

In the survey conducted, participants rated their hometowns on the basis of culture, nightlife, food, quality of life and five statements, like if their city makes them happy and whether the locals seem positive.

Mumbai named the happiest city in Asia

Mumbai takes the first place to be the happiest city in Asia in 2025. An impressive 94% of Mumbaikars (residents of Mumbai) say their city makes them happy. It also scored highest on several indicators:

• 89% feel happier in Mumbai than anywhere else.

• 88% say people in the city seem cheerful.

• 87% believe happiness in Mumbai has grown recently.

Experts say that Mumbai’s entertainment scene, street food and career options help in increasing happiness. Despite being one of the busiest cities in the world and yet it gives people a sense of belonging and community, which residents love.

Also read: Ananya Panday’s green Bhumika Sharma lehenga is a masterclass in festive elegance

Beijing and Shanghai follow closely behind

In second and third place are Beijing and Shanghai, with 93% and 92% of locals, respectively, saying their city makes them happy.

Both megacities scored high on safety, convenience, cost and culture. They are also ranked among Asia’s top cities for Gen Z, offering modern life, innovation, and future outlook.

Chiang Mai and Hanoi bring Southeast Asian charm

Chiang Mai (Thailand) and Hanoi (Vietnam) rank in the top 5, each with 88% of residents saying their city makes them happy.

Hanoi scored slightly higher in terms of residents saying that they find happiness in everyday life. Both cities are praised for their green spaces, slow pace of life and close-knit community, perfect for those who want peace and connection.

Also read: ‘Let’s go baby’: Here’s how Hailey Bieber reacted to Justin Bieber’s multiple Grammy nominations

Why some big cities rank lower

Not all global hubs made the cut. Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo ranked lower on the happiness list. Only 70% of Tokyo residents said their city makes them happy. This could be due to long working hours and a fast-paced life. Experts suggest taking time to relax in parks, bathhouses, or nature getaways to balance city stress.

The 10 Happiest Cities in Asia in 2025

1. Mumbai, India

2. Beijing, China

3. Shanghai, China

4. Chiang Mai, Thailand

5. Hanoi, Vietnam

6. Jakarta, Indonesia

7. Hong Kong

8. Bangkok, Thailand

9. Singapore

10. Seoul, South Korea

The happiest cities in Asia share one thing in common: a strong sense of community and joy in everyday life, proving that happiness is about connection as much as comfort.