‘Let’s go baby’: Here’s how Hailey Bieber reacted to Justin Bieber’s multiple Grammy nominations

Justin Bieber's latest album, SWAG, has received four Grammy Award nominations, including the album of the year as well as the best pop vocal album. Following the announcement, the singer’s wife and model Hailey Bieber celebrated the big moment by showing her support for her husband on social media. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.(@justinbieber/X)

The Rhode founder has shared a series of Instagram Stories, which includes a promotional shot of the album featuring Justin and the couple’s son, Jack Blues.

"27x nominee! Let's go, baby,” she wrote alongside a picture.

The graphic image is a promotional shot in support of Justin’s album. Besides the singer, it also features Jack Blues, who was born in August last year.

Justin Bieber bags multiple Grammy nominations

This year, the singer's SWAG album has been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Besides this, Justin is nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his single "Daisies," while the track "YUKON" is up for Best R&B Performance.

Justin released SWAG on July 11. In September, the couple celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary.

The project holds major significance for Justin, since it is his maiden solo album in over four years.

Justin gave his fans a major surprise on September 4, when he released SWAG II, featuring as many as 23 songs and collaborations. It is the follow-up album to SWAG.

An insider earlier told People magazine that SWAG is a “huge milestone” for the singer in “so many ways”.

“It’s the first solo album he’s released since becoming a father, and it’s the first time he’s produced sound that’s all his own,” the source said.

Hailey Bieber at Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration

Recently, Hailey gave her fans a glimpse into Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebrations. In the carousel post dropped by the mother of one, she can be seen posing for the camera in a green bikini and a blue bandana.

In the following slides, Bieber also donned a leopard print ensemble as she got clicked with Jenner in front of a balloon stand that read “Happy Birthday Kendall.”

Additionally, the Rhode founder also dropped pictures of her seafood-themed nails, her makeup pouch, and a glimpse of her poker night.

One of the slides also showed Hailey kissing her husband, as Justin’s back was towards the camera, while she held his face.

FAQs

How long have Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber been together?

Justin and Hailey have been married for seven years.

What is Justin Bieber’s 7th studio album called?

It has been named as “SWAG.”

How many Grammy nominations has Justin Bieber received this year?

Bieber has received 4 Grammy nominations this year.