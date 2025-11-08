Olivia Rodrigo vs ICE: Why Grammy winner is going after Homeland Security amid multiple raids

Olivia Rodrigo has dramatically slammed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on social media on Friday. The three-time Grammy winner, who is Filipino American, with her father's family having Filipino roots and her mother having German and Irish ancestry, commented on a DHS post with a warning. Olivia Rodrigo attends the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California(REUTERS)

Why Olivia Rodrigo slammed the DHS and ICE

Homeland Security this week posted a reel on Instagram, warning illegal immigrants to self-deport.

“LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences,” the department wrote in the caption. However, what irked hundreds of Olivia Rodrigo fans was the DHS using the singer's famous ‘All American B*tch’ number.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," Rodrigo commented, according to screenshots shared on social media. The comment is not visible at the moment.

This is not the first time Rodrigo has opposed the ICE. Back in June, the pop star spoke out as anti-ICE protests took place across the country.

“I've lived in LA my whole life and I'm deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbors under the current administration,” Rodrigo said in a statement shared on her Instagram Stories.

“LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants."

“Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest,” she further added.

Reacting to Rodrigo's comment on Friday, one person tweeted: “Olivia Rodrigo slams the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for using her song ‘all american b*tch’ in an ICE-related post.”

“i love you olivia rodrigo,” another person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.