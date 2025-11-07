The Weeknd to Lorde: Biggest snubs in Grammys 2026 nominations
Every year, many artists do not make it to the coveted Grammys list and the nominations for the 2026 ceremony are no different.
The 2026 Grammy Award nominees were announced on Friday and with an exciting lineup, there were some artists who made it to the coveted list, while others missed out. Like every year, snubs were in no short supply.
Here are some of the biggest names who missed out on making it to the Grammys 2026 nomination list.
Biggest snubs of Grammys 2026
- The Weeknd - The musician failed to make the cut despite being on the entry list for categories like Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Hurry Up Tomorrow, as well as Record and Song of the Year for Timeless, which features Playboi Carti. “Despite having one of the best selling albums in 2025 and having hits like Timeless, The Weeknd was snubbed and received zero Grammy nominations,” one person wrote on X.
- Lorde - The singer didn't get a single nomination despite the success of her fourth album, Virgin. Lorde won her only Grammy in 2014, when she got the Song of the Year award for Maya Georgi, making history by becoming the youngest songwriter to do so.
Also Read | Grammy nominations 2026: Full list of nominees – Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber
- Benson Boone - Boone, whose song Beautiful Things became wildly popular, and along with other works made him an exciting prospect, is nowhere in the nomination list this time. He was nominated for Best New Artist in 2025, but didn't get a single nod this time – and all this after the much-discussed backflip across the Grammys stage.
- Elton John and Brandi Carlile - Their album Who Believes in Angels? did not get a nomination in any major category, despite both artists being adored by the Recording Academy. However, they did get a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
- Role Model - The singer has been a success story in 2025 and his single Sally, When the Wine Runs Out seemed to have swept everyone up from AI Roker to Charlie XCX. However, the singer, whose name is Tucker Pillsbury, did not seem to make a mark at the Grammys. While there was some expectation he might have a shot at the Best New Artist category or the pop categories, he didn't get a single nod. On the bright side, the artist is reportedly already working on his next album.
The 2026 Grammy Awards will air February 1 live on CBS and Paramount from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / The Weeknd to Lorde: Biggest snubs in Grammys 2026 nominations
SHARE
Copy