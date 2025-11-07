The Weeknd to Lorde: Biggest snubs in Grammys 2026 nominations

The 2026 Grammy Award nominees were announced on Friday and with an exciting lineup, there were some artists who made it to the coveted list, while others missed out. Like every year, snubs were in no short supply. The Weeknd and Lorde did not get a single Grammy nomination. (X/@chartdata, @PopCrave)

Here are some of the biggest names who missed out on making it to the Grammys 2026 nomination list.

Biggest snubs of Grammys 2026

The Weeknd - The musician failed to make the cut despite being on the entry list for categories like Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Hurry Up Tomorrow, as well as Record and Song of the Year for Timeless, which features Playboi Carti. “Despite having one of the best selling albums in 2025 and having hits like Timeless, The Weeknd was snubbed and received zero Grammy nominations,” one person wrote on X.