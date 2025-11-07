Two new categories debut at 2026 Grammys: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover

The Recording Academy has confirmed that the 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony, billed as “Music’s Biggest Night,” will air live worldwide. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards to be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026.(AFP)

Nominations are set to be announced on November 7, 2025. This year’s Grammys bring several major updates to the rulebook, including two entirely new categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.

The changes follow months of review and reflect the Academy’s effort to better represent today’s evolving music landscape.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the changes were designed to ensure that the awards remain inclusive and relevant. “The Academy’s top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year,” he said, adding that the updates help recognize more deserving creators and contributors across genres.

New categories and rule changes for 2026 Grammys

The 2026 rulebook expands eligibility in several areas. In the Country field, the long-running Best Country Album category has been renamed Best Contemporary Country Album, while Best Traditional Country Album will debut as a separate honor.

In Packaging, the existing Best Recording Package and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package categories have been merged into one, now called Best Recording Package. Best Album Cover becomes a standalone award, acknowledging the visual creativity behind album art.

The Classical field will also now recognize composers and lyricists alongside artists, producers and engineers. Minor adjustments have been made across other fields to broaden definitions and eligibility, ensuring that the Grammys reflect changes in how music is created and distributed.

Eligibility for Best New Artist has been widened too. Artists who were previously featured on Album of the Year-nominated projects, but who contributed less than 20 per cent of the playing time, will now be eligible for that award.

Grammy timeline and what to expect

The 2026 Grammy eligibility period runs from August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025. Media registration opened in July 2025, followed by online entries and voting rounds in October and December. The final list of nominees will be released in November and winners will be revealed live on February 1.

Last year’s Grammys were a landmark event celebrating LGBTQ+ artists and diverse voices across genres. The 2026 edition is expected to continue that momentum with a stronger focus on inclusion and creativity.