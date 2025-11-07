Who was Lee Tamahori? Director of ‘Once Were Warriors’ and ‘Die Another Day’ passes away

Lee Tamahori, the acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker who gave the world Once Were Warriors, has died at the age of 75. Rolling Stone reported that Tamahori’s family confirmed his death, stating that he passed away peacefully at his home. Lee Tamahori has passed away at the age of 75.(X/@letterboxd)

“His legacy endures with his whānau, his mokopuna, every filmmaker he inspired, every boundary he broke, and every story he told with his genius eye and honest heart. A charismatic leader and fierce creative spirit, Lee championed Māori talent both on and off screen,” his family said in a statement shared with Rolling Stone.

The family added that he “returned home to tell stories grounded in whakapapa and identity,” pointing to his later works Mahana and The Convert as proof of his deep ties to Aotearoa.

“We’ve lost an immense creative spirit,” the statement read.

Lee Tamahori: The man who changed New Zealand cinema

Tamahori first grabbed global attention with his 1994 debut, Once Were Warriors. The film, a portrait of urban Māori life, was both a critical and box-office success. It went on to become New Zealand’s highest-grossing film at the time - and is still among the top five.

After its success, Tamahori moved to Hollywood. He directed thriller film The Edge (1997) starring Anthony Hopkins, followed by the Morgan Freeman-led Along Came a Spider (2001). A year later came his biggest studio project: the James Bond blockbuster Die Another Day (2002).

He later directed XXX: State of the Union (2005), continuing his reputation for big, muscular storytelling.

Lee Tamahori's final act

Tamahori’s last feature, The Convert, was released in 2023. It starred Australian actor Guy Pearce in a historical drama set in 19th-century New Zealand.

According to Rolling Stone, a service to honour Tamahori will be held at Te Mahurehure Marae in Point Chevalier, Auckland, on Sunday, November 9. Friends, collaborators, and fans are invited to pay their respects.

His passing leaves a void in the world cinema - a filmmaker whose work bridged cultures, challenged conventions, and gave voice to stories that still resonate.