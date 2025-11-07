Netizens stunned after Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga's remarkable weight loss in recent pics

Social media went into overdrive after recent photos of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning captain, Arjuna Ranatunga , surfaced online—showing the former skipper looking remarkably slimmer and almost unrecognisable.

Ranatunga was recently seen alongside his iconic teammates Sanath Jayasuriya , Aravinda de Silva , and Muttiah Muralitharan during the Tamil Union’s 125th anniversary celebrations, where the legendary quartet reunited after years. While fans were delighted to see the stalwarts together, it was Ranatunga’s dramatic physical transformation that caught everyone’s attention.

Dressed in a red kurta, the 61-year-old appeared noticeably leaner compared to his playing days, when he was known for his sturdy frame. Despite his heavier build, Arjuna was a formidable cricketer—scoring close to 12,500 runs across formats and leading Sri Lanka to its first-ever World Cup title in 1996.

During his career, Arjuna often faced scrutiny for his fitness, especially for requesting runners mid-match—something that once sparked a heated on-field exchange with Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy. Alongside Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq, he was often cited as an example of players who defied athletic stereotypes yet delivered match-winning performances.

His latest appearance, however, left fans stunned. Many took to social media expressing disbelief and curiosity about his transformation, with some even questioning if the images were real. A few voiced concern about his health, while others praised what seemed to be an impressive fitness journey.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Arjuna’s appearance has made headlines. During the 2023 Asia Cup, he drew attention both for his outspoken criticism of the ACC’s scheduling decisions and for his noticeably slimmer frame.

Now nearing 62, Arjuna hasn’t publicly discussed his weight loss, but his transformation has only added another chapter to his storied career. Nearly 25 years after retirement, he continues to hold the record as Sri Lanka’s most successful ODI captain, with 89 wins in 193 matches, and remains one of the country’s most respected cricketing figures.