Grammy 2026 cutoff date explained: Why Taylor Swift and Beyoncé aren't on the nominees list

The 2026 Grammy Awards nominations were officially announced on Friday. Notably, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé did not receive any nominations this year — but it wasn't a snub. Neither artist released new music during the eligibility window, so they were simply not eligible for consideration. Taylor Swift not named in 2026 Grammy nominations.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

What is the Grammy eligibility cutoff for 2026?

The eligibility period for the 2026 Grammy Awards runs from August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025. Only music released within these dates qualifies for nominations.

Key dates for the 2026 Grammys

Eligibility Period: August 31, 2024 – August 30, 2025

Online Entry Deadline: August 29, 2025

Nominations Announced: November 7, 2025 (today)

Final Voting: December 12, 2025 – January 5, 2026

Ceremony Date: February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Full list of nominees

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber – Swag

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Doechii – Anxiety

Huntr/x – Golden

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny – DTMF

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best New Artist

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

The Marías

Olivia Dean

Sombr

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Blake Mills

Cirkut

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Laura Veltz

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Justin Bieber – Daisies

Lady Gaga – Disease

Lola Young – Messy

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Huntr/x – Golden

Katseye – Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

SZA With Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap

Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Kaytranada – Space Invader

Skrillex – Voltage

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best Dance Pop Recording

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Fred Again.. – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex – F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3

Best Remixed Recording

The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake – Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)

Huntr/x & David Guetta – Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)

Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein – Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)

Mariah Carey & Kaytranada – Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)

Soul II Soul – A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II – Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater – Night Terror

Ghost – Lachryma

Sleep Token – Emergence

Spiritbox – Soft Spine

Turnstile – Birds

Best Rock Song

Hayley Williams – Glum

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Sleep Token – Caramel

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Zombie

Best Rock Album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love

The Cure – Alone

Hayley Williams – Parachute

Turnstile – Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Kehlani – Folded

Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr – Here We Are

Lalah Hathaway – Uptown

Ledisi – Love You Too

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

SZA – Crybaby

Best R&B Song

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Durand Bernarr – Overqualified

Kehlani – Folded

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bilal – Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad – Love on Digital

Durand Bernarr – Bloom

Flo – Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come as You Are

Best R&B Album

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Giveon – Beloved

Ledisi – The Crown

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – Outside

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice – Chains & Whips

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy & Meek Mill – Proud of Me

JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack – Wholeheartedly

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther

PartyNextDoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj

Best Rap Song

Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pusha T & Malice – The Birds Don’t Sing

Doechii – Anxiety

Glorilla – TGIF

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Marc Marcel – Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages

Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)

Saul Williams & Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople (Live)

Skillz – Words for Days, Vol. 1

Best Jazz Performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live)

Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield – Noble Rise

Michael Mayo – Four

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber – All Stars Lead to You (Live)

Samara Joy – Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental

Michael Mayo – Fly

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach & Tom Scott Featuring Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber – Live at Vic’s Las Vegas

Samara Joy – Portrait

Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell – We Insist 2025!

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Branford Marsalis Quartet – Belonging

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 3 (Live)

John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade – Spirit Fall

Sullivan Fortner – Southern Nights

Yellowjackets – Fasten Up

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Christian McBride – Without Further Ado, Vol 1

Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band – Lumen

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Rocks!

Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra & Frost Jazz Orchestra – Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores

Sun Ra Arkestra – Lights on a Satellite

The 8-Bit Big Band – Orchestrator Emulator

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill – The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico (Live at Town Hall)

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley

Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro – A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole

Miguel Zenón Quartet – Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard

Paquito D’Rivera – Madrid-New York Connection Band – La Fleur de Cayenne

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Ambrose Akinmusire – Honey From a Winter Stone

Brad Mehldau – Ride into the Sun

Immanuel Wilkins – Blues Blood

Nate Smith – Live-Action

Robert Glasper – Keys to the City Volume One

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Barbra Streisand – The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?

Jennifer Hudson – The Gift of Love

Lady Gaga – Harlequin

Laila Biali – Wintersongs

Laufey – A Matter of Time

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Arkai – Brightside

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda & Antonio Sánchez – BEATrio

Bob James & Dave Koz – Just Us

Charu Suri – Shayan

Gerald Clayton – Ones & Twos

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just in Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton – Bad as I Used to Be (From F1® the Movie)

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Shaboozey – Good News

Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton – Honky Tonk Hall of Fame

Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers – Love Me Like You Used to Do

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson – Trailblazer

Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – Amen

Best Country Song

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing

Shaboozey – Good News

Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World

Zach Top – Ain’t in It for My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album

Eric Church – Evangeline vs. the Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Best American Roots Performance

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Richmond on the James

I’m With Her – Ancient Light

Jason Isbell – Crimson and Clay

Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman – Lonely Avenue

Mavis Staples – Beautiful Strangers

Best Americana Performance

Jesse Welles – Horses

Maggie Rose & Grace Potter – Poison in My Well

Mavis Staples – Godspeed

Molly Tuttle – That’s Gonna Leave a Mark

Sierra Hull – Boom

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her – Ancient Light

Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles – Middle

Jon Batiste – Big Money

Sierra Hull – Spitfire

Best Americana Album

Jesse Welles – Middle

Jon Batiste – Big Money

Larkin Poe – Bloom

Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Willie Nelson – Last Leaf on the Tree

Best Bluegrass Album

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Arcadia

Billy Strings – Highway Prayers

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter – Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire

The Steeldrivers – Outrun