Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s family Halloween look turns heads: Here’s what they dressed as

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went all-in for Halloween this year, channeling Pixar heroes for a family costume moment that fans cannot stop talking about. The couple dressed up as The Incredibles, with Hailey stepping into the role of Elastigirl, Justin suiting up as Mr. Incredible, and their one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber stealing hearts as little Jack-Jack. Hailey and Justin Bieber turn into ‘The Incredibles’ with baby Jack for a perfect family Halloween moment. (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Hailey and Justin Bieber's Halloween costume

Justin shared a series of photos on Instagram showing the trio posing in full red-and-black superhero gear, masks and all. As always, Jack’s face was not visible - a choice the couple has kept consistent since his birth. The photos quickly went viral on the internet, with fans calling the family “the cutest thing on the internet right now.”

Also read: Diane Keaton’s affection for Justin Bieber and their ‘Ghost’ collaboration resurfaces after her death

Jack dresses up as mini Justin Bieber

Hailey reposted Justin’s photos to her own Stories, adding the caption, “Halloween with our little hehe.”

The model later dropped another post that melted hearts all over again - this time showing Jack in a tiny purple hoodie and white denim, a nod to Justin’s early YouTube era. She wrote, “Happy Halloween from JBB,” rounding off what fans called one of her most wholesome posts to date.

Halloween season has been a family affair

Hailey kicked off spooky season weeks ago, sharing an Instagram post in early October titled “Jacktober 🎃.” The photos showed Jack surrounded by pumpkins, hay bales, and a plastic skeleton. One picture even caught him walking on his own while wearing a mini “Justin hoodie.”

It is not the first time the Biebers have gone for a themed family costume. Last year, they dressed up as characters from Kim Possible - Hailey as Kim, Justin as Ron, and baby Jack in a pink onesie inspired by Rufus, the naked mole rat.

The couple’s attention to detail has become a Halloween tradition of sorts, and this year’s look just raised the bar even higher.

FAQs

Q1: What did Justin and Hailey Bieber wear for Halloween 2025?

They dressed as “The Incredibles” with their son, Jack.

Q2: Who shared the family photos first?

Justin Bieber posted the photos on Instagram, later reshared by Hailey.

Q3: What other costume did baby Jack wear?

He also dressed up like Justin from his early YouTube days.