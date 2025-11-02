Erika Kirk dubbed 'fake grieving widow’ amid JD Vance hug row; Halloween post slammed

Erika Kirk was mocked in a now-viral Halloween poster shared by popular left-wing podcaster Kyle Kulinsky. In the meme, the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s wife has been depicted as a ‘fake grieving widow grifter’. Kulinsky, who hosts the ‘Secular Talk’ podcast, has half a million followers on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He was slammed on social media after posting the image of a fake ‘Spirit Halloween’ package along with the photoshopped image of Erika. Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, speaks during a Turning Point USA event(AFP)

Kulinsky's post had a generated image that showed Erika Kirk shedding ‘fake tear drops’. Her eyeliner could be seen dripping. The poster added that she was wearing ‘skin-tight black leather mourning pants’ while she holds what appears to be a bag or a hat that is overflowing with cash.

Read More: Erika Kirk's big admission about Charlie Kirk and marriage amid JD Vance hug row: ‘I didn’t sign up…'

Several social media users slammed the podcast host. Anna Khachiyan tweeted: “God some of you are awful. Idk how you negotiate your love for your family and friends with your nihilistic contempt for your ideological enemies.”

“This is extremely ugly behavior, and you should feel ashamed of yourself,” Charles C. W. Cooke responded.

“Never forget who these people really are deep down. They’re showing us now. Later they might hide it again. Never forget,” a third person tweeted.

Colin Wright, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, wrote: “Politics has rotted your brain and soul.”

Read More: NYT author makes chilling ‘divorce’ prediction for JD Vance, Usha amid Erika Kirk hug row

Erika Kirk or Turning Point USA have not responded to the nasty post. Kyle Kulinsky is yet to address the backlash.

Erika Kirk-JD Vance hug row

This comes as Erika and VP JD Vance are facing social media scrutiny over their appearance at a TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi earlier this week. The reactions, based on baseless rumors, have also targeted VP Vance's marriage to Usha Vance.

Vance apparently addressed the speculation, replying to a now-deleted post.

"First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question. Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings,” he said.

“My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife.”