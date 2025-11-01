Erika Kirk's big admission about Charlie Kirk and marriage amid JD Vance hug row: ‘I didn’t sign up…'

Erika Kirk fought back tears as she remembered her husband, Charlie, in her first sit-down interview since his assassination. The new Turning Point USA CEO spoke to Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime', answering questions about her marriage and Kirk's mission. Erika Kirk speaks at a memorial for her husband Charlie Kirk, Sept. 21(AP)

In a preview of the interview, Watters could be seen playing a video of Charlie discussing TPUSA and student activism.

“Wow, he looks so good,” Erika said as she watched. She further got emotional. “Sorry, guys, just give me a second. It’s the longest video I’ve watched of him.”

Watters said that Charlie Kirk ‘was on a mission to save Western civilization’. He asked Erika whether she knew that was ‘what you signed up for’.

“You know, well, no, I didn’t sign up for anything,” she replied. “I just married the love of my life.” The sit-down with host Jesse Watters will air in full on Wednesday.

Erika Kirk-JD Vance hug row

This comes a day after Erika Kirk and VP JD Vance's emotional moment during a TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi sparked controversy. The 41-year-old Republican also spoke about his marriage and wife, Usha.

The VP said he hopes Usha will convert to Christianity soon.

"Now most Sundays Usha will come with me to church," Vance said at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. "As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I’ll say now in front to 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.

However, he explained his statement only days later. “…She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage--or any interfaith relationship--I hope she may one day see things as I do,” Vance wrote on X, in response to a post.