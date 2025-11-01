NYT author makes chilling ‘divorce’ prediction for JD Vance, Usha amid Erika Kirk hug row

Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk's interactions are in the limelight after the TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday. Videos and photos showing Vance sharing a hug with Charlie Kirk's widow have been going viral on social media platforms. Erika's introduction of Vance has also drawn attention. Erika Kirk and JD Vance's interaction at the TPUSA Ole Miss event has sparked a lot of buzz.(Reuters)

These led to divorce speculations, and amid this New York Times author Shannon Watts has made a chilling claim about the two. Taking to X, she claimed that Vance would announce divorce and marry Erika by the end of next year. “Vance announces divorce, marries Charlie Kirk’s widow by the end of 2026,” Watts wrote in reply to photos of the two hugging. Her post has received 8.5 million views at the time of writing.

Notably the divorce buzz came even as Vance said at the TPUSA event that he ‘hoped’ his wife, Usha would embrace Christianity. Many expect Vance to throw his hat in the ring for the 2028 presidential election race, as the MAGA candidate. Some have opined that Usha being a Hindu might be a hurdle in that case.

However, Vance made things abundantly clear on X today, saying that Usha had ‘no plans to convert’ and heaped praise on his wife as well.

Who is Shannon Watts?

Shannon Watts is a mother of five and served as a former communications executive. Today, she's better known as a gun violence prevention activist and founder of Moms Demand Action.

Watts sprung into action the day after the Sandy Hook tragedy, starting a Facebook group with the message that all Americans should do more to reduce gun violence. Moms Demand Action now has a chapter in every state of the country and is part of Everytown for Gun Safety. Watts is also an active board member of Emerge America, which is one of the leading organizations to recruit and train women to run for office. She is also a part of Advance Peace, a community-based organization working towards ending cyclical and retaliatory gun violence in urban neighborhoods of the country.

She is also the author of Fired Up: How to Turn Your Spark into a Flame and Come Alive at Any Age, which featured on the NYT Bestseller list. Watts has also been featured in NYT for her work.