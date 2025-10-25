Hailey Bieber reveals why she won’t get Botox until her 30s: ‘I made a commitment’

Hailey Bieber revealed that she has decided not to undergo cosmetic treatments until she is in her 30s. The Rhode founder, who is married to Justin Bieber, appeared on a recent episode of the In Your Dreams With The Owen Thiele podcast and said that she has made the decision not to go for cosmetic treatment for now. Hailey Bieber said she won't get Botox treatments until she is in her 30s.(REUTERS)

"I made a commitment to myself that I wasn't going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s. When I get there I'll see if I even want to do it,” she revealed. Bieber further shared that she will follow the footsteps of her mother, Kennya Baldwin, who says she has not touched Botox and does not do any cosmetic treatments.

Hailey Bieber instead claimed that she takes treatment like Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP). These treatments repurpose a person’s own blood platelets into injectables. This process rejuvenates the skin and makes it younger and brighter, People reported. “My mom does nothing to her skin and she looks insane,” said Bieber.

Treatments taken by Hailey Bieber

Bieber admits that she does not steer away from needles completely and goes for treatments like Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP). "I love doing PRP with microneedling. I’ve talked about that a lot,” the 28-year-old elaborated on her choice of skin treatments.

“They take your blood — but it’s called EZ Gel — and basically they heat it and then they cool it, and it kind of makes your blood a gel consistency. “And then you inject it. So I’ve done that, which I loved … I’ve injected my smile lines. I’ve injected it under my eyes.” Bieber further explained.

Hailey Bieber on accusations of getting plastic surgery earlier

When Hailey Bieber was 23, she was accused of getting plastic surgery in the year 2020. She addressed the issue the same year by commenting on a ‘before and after’ post shared on a fan page.

She asked people to"stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists," adding that she did not look like the person featured on the right side of the image. "I've never touched my face, So if you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy,” the entrepreneur commented on the post.

FAQs:

Who is Hailey Bieber married to?

Hailey Bieber is married to singer Justin Bieber.

Is Hailey Bieber a model?

Yes, Hailey Bieber is a model. She began modelling when she was a teen

What is the name of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s child?

Their son is named Jack Blues Bieber.