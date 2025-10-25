Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Date, time and how to watch Game 1 of MLB Fall Classic 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers are all set to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, October 24, in Game 1 of the MLB Fall Classic at Rogers Centre in Toronto. While the Dodgers are making their fifth World Series appearance in eight years, the Blue Jays are back in the World Series for the third time since their 1993 win against the Philadelphia Phillies, Fox Sports reported. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers works out on the field during World Series Workout Day ahead of Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre.(Getty Images via AFP)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: How to watch?

Every 2025 World Series game will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. And Friday’s clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays will air at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans can watch the World Series game on any live streaming service that includes Fox, such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays World Series schedule:

Game 1: Friday, October 24, 8 PM ET

Game 2: Saturday, October 25, 8 PM ET

Game 3: Monday, October 27, 8 PM ET

Game 4: Tuesday, October 28, 8 PM ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 29, 8 PM ET

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, October 31, 8 PM ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, November 1, 8 PM ET

Also Read: Who will replace Alex Vesia in the World Series? Why did the Los Angeles Dodgers star withdraw?

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw to retire after World Series

In September this year, Clayton Kershaw, a longtime Dodgers pitcher, said he would hang up his gloves after the World Series.

"I'm going to call it. I'm going to retire," Clayton Kershaw said, as per the Austin American-Statesman. “I'm at peace with it. I think it's the right time," he added.

Also Read: Babe Ruth vs Shohei Ohtani: Who hit the longest home run in MLB history?

FAQs:

When did the Toronto Blue Jays last win the World Series?

The Toronto Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

When is the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Toronto Blue Jays?

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Toronto Blue Jays will take place on Friday, October 24.

How many games are there in the World Series?

There are seven games in the World Series.

When is the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Toronto Blue Jays Game 3?

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Toronto Blue Jays Game 3 has been scheduled for October 27.