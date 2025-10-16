Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
Springer and Guerrero deliver for Toronto in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series

AP |
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 07:38 am IST

SEATTLE — George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. provided a lift for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Springer and Guerrero homered to help Toronto build an 8-2 lead against the Seattle Mariners. Guerrero also singled in the first and doubled in the Blue Jays' five-run third.

The Blue Jays dropped the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Toronto, ramping up the pressure on the AL East champions for Game 3. Springer went 2 for 8 with a solo homer in the first two games, and Guerrero was 0 for 7 with a walk.

The two stars played a major role in a fast start for Toronto in Seattle.

Springer hit a two-out solo homer off George Kirby in the fourth, driving a 94.8 mph sinker deep to center. The 431-foot shot was Springer's 22nd postseason homer, moving him into a tie with Bernie Williams for fourth on the career list.

The four-time All-Star has three homers this postseason. He also connected on Bryce Miller's first pitch of Game 1.

Guerrero led off the fifth with a 406-foot drive to center off Kirby. The five-time All-Star also scored on Daulton Varsho's two-run double in the third.

Guerrero and Springer both scored on Alejandro Kirk's three-run homer in Toronto's four-run sixth.

The 26-year-old Guerrero was terrific in Toronto's AL Division Series win against the New York Yankees, batting .529 with three homers and nine RBIs in four games.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

