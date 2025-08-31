Inside Meghan Trainor’s health confessions: Breast implants, Botox and more

Meghan Trainor has recently been getting tons of backlash as well as appreciation for her weight loss journey. As E! News reported, the singer recently left several fans on TikTok shocked as she shared a video of herself doing the viral Nicki Minaj trend in August 2025, not only showing off her core strength but also debuting a fresh set of bangs. Her sleek ponytail and fringe quickly became the focus, with one viewer writing, “OMG I didn’t recognize you.” Meghan Trainor gets candid about weight loss, boob job and more.(AFP)

Over the past few years, Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, have been open about their health journey from strict fitness programs to prescription help.

Trainor and her husband turned to Mounjaro

After welcoming their first son, Riley, in 2021, Trainor told E! News they took on the intense 75 Hard challenge. “We did 75 Hard and, man, did we crush,” she said on her Workin’ On It podcast earlier this year. Things shifted again when their second son, Barry, was born in 2023. “We heard more and more of our friends - and even our doctors - were on Mounjaro and Ozempic,” she explained.

The couple decided to try Mounjaro, opting for the lowest dose while keeping up workouts and balanced meals. Trainor stressed they didn’t want to sacrifice muscle: “We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle, that we worked so hard gaining all those years.’” She now says the results feel right for her. “I feel amazing,” she told E! News.

Meghan Trainor on getting a boob job

Trainor has been just as candid about cosmetic surgery. After two pregnancies and weight changes, she said her chest no longer felt like her own. “I’m just an open book, so I was like, ‘I’m getting my boobs done,’” she told E! News in March 2025. The reaction from other moms was overwhelmingly supportive.

“I got my dream boobs and they are gorgeous,” she said. “I look so good naked.” Trainor also noted her implants are a newer design meant to reduce inflammation.

Trainor on Botox gone wrong

Not everything has been a win. On her podcast in late 2024, Trainor admitted she pushed Botox too far. She paired forehead injections with a lip filler treatment that was supposed to create a “lip flip.” Instead, it left her unable to smile comfortably. “I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try,” she said.

FAQs

Why did Meghan Trainor start taking Mounjaro?

She and husband Daryl Sabara began using it after hearing from doctors and friends, pairing it with workouts and healthy meals.

Did Meghan Trainor get breast implants?

Yes, she confirmed to E! News in March 2025 that she underwent surgery after having two children.

What did Meghan Trainor say about Botox?

She admitted she got too much and it left her unable to smile properly.

How did fans react to her boob job news?

According to E! News, many moms voiced support and encouragement.