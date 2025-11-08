Spiritual mentor shares 5 daily habits for lasting happiness: Be kind, grateful and find your life's purpose

Success may feel like the key to happiness. But it’s easy to confuse happiness with fleeting moments of pleasure. Have you ever felt excited about a new purchase or proud of a work achievement, only to feel unsatisfied later? This happens because real happiness does not come from what we achieve or how much money we have. Instead, it comes from a deeper source that brings joy, peace, and a sense of purpose. Gratitude is important for spiritual growth.(Adobe Stock)

"I remember when I focused on achievements and money, only to feel empty once the excitement wore off. I learned that true happiness is not a place to reach or something others give us; it’s a way of feeling inside. When I learned about the concept of ‘Happpiness’ (spelled with three Ps), it felt like a light bulb moment. This fun spelling exercise highlights the three key elements for lasting happiness: Pleasure, Peace, and Purpose," spiritual mentor AiR Atman in Ravi tells Health Shots.

What are the five daily habits for happiness?

Here are five daily habits that can help us feel happier and more fulfilled in our lives, according to Ravi:

1. Practice gratitude

Imagine waking up every morning feeling grateful for life. Practising gratitude can improve your mindset and have a positive effect on your day. Start each morning by taking a moment to think of five things you are thankful for. When you focus on what you are grateful for instead of what weighs you down, you create a positive start to your day. This helps bring more happiness into your life. Try keeping a gratitude journal to write down these moments. Over time, you will appreciate more and see abundance grow in your life.

2. Share a smile

A smile can quickly bring two people together. This simple gesture can lift the spirits of both the person smiling and the person receiving the smile. Start each day by smiling at yourself in the mirror. This helps remind you to stay positive from within as you get ready for the day ahead.

Share your smile with others, whether it's a loving grin at your family during breakfast or a warm smile to a stranger on the street. Smiles can be very contagious. They can brighten a dull day, lift people's spirits, and create a friendly atmosphere. A genuine smile not only improves your mood but also helps build connections with those around you, ultimately leading to greater happiness.

3. Meditation for inner peace

In a world full of distractions, finding peace can be a challenging task. However, meditating for five to ten minutes a day can help your mental well-being. Find a quiet spot where you can sit comfortably and close your eyes. Take deep, natural breaths and observe your thoughts without getting involved. This calm observation helps create a peaceful mind, which is key to finding lasting peace. When your mind is quiet, you can connect with your true self and experience a sense of happiness that transcends daily chaos. With practice, this approach enables you to handle challenges more effectively and calmly.

4. Spread happiness and joy of kindness

Have you ever felt the joy of making someone happy? Simple acts of kindness can bring a great sense of pleasure and satisfaction. Look for chances to make others happy, whether it’s through a compliment, lending a hand, or offering supportive words. Helping others, whether through volunteering, assisting a neighbour, or being kind to strangers, can spread positivity and make a lasting impact. When we lift others, we also lift ourselves. Remember, kindness often comes back to you. The joy you share can return to you many times over, creating a cycle of happiness that improves everyone's lives.

5. Live with purpose

Living a purposeful life is one of the most important things we can do. Each of us has a unique path and a special role in life. Take a moment to reflect on what matters to you, your aspirations, and your core values. What inspires you? What gives you the most satisfaction?

When we connect with our purpose, we align ourselves with something greater than everyday activities. This purpose may come from our jobs, relationships, or a strong wish to help others. Look beyond personal goals!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)