Wisdom of Happiness: Richard Gere unveils new movie on Dalai Lama - Release date, where to watch and more

Wisdom of Happiness, a documentary about inner peace and compassion in the 21st century, will be released in the US on October 17 this year. The one-and-a-half-hour film has been executive produced by Richard Gere. It focuses on the 14th Dalai Lama and his teachings on how to remain calm in the midst of chaos. In a recent appearance on the TODAY show, the 76-year-old opened up about the project and the idea behind it. Wisdom of Happiness talks about the 14th Dalai Lama’s teaching and opinion about the world we live in.(Instagram/wisdomofhappiness.movie)

Richard Gere on Wisdom of Happiness

Richard Gere said the work was not entirely a documentary. “It’s kind of a hybrid, which is one of the reasons I like it so much and am proud of it,” he explained. The 14th Dalai Lama marked his 90th birthday on July 6 this year.

The Pretty Woman star emphasized that Wisdom of Happiness would celebrate the 14th Dalai Lama’s extraordinary life, shedding light on “who he is and where he came from.” As per Gere, the work will also explore the Dalai Lama’s exile after the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1959.

Wisdom of Happiness: Where to watch?

According to Deadline, Abramorama, which gained North American theatrical rights to Wisdom of Happiness, will release it in theaters across North America on October 17, 2025. Meanwhile, audiences can also watch the documentary on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

What is Wisdom of Happiness about?

In an official statement, Richard Gere said Wisdom of Happiness will provide an opportunity to experience “profound wisdom and authentic compassion.” He said the documentary will inspire people to “discover their own transformative capacity for wisdom and happiness” amid the challenges of the 21st century.

FAQs:

When will Wisdom of Happiness come out in the US?

Wisdom of Happiness will come out on October 17 in the US.

Who is the director of Wisdom of Happiness?

Philip Delaquis and Barbara Miller have jointly directed Wisdom of Happiness.

What role does Richard Gere play in Wisdom of Happiness?

Richard Gere serves as an executive producer for the project.

How old is the 14th Dalai Lama?

The 14th Dalai Lama is 90 years old.