From New York to San Francisco: Best places to celebrate Diwali in US

The story of Diwali goes back to the Ramayana, where Lord Rama returns to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. People welcomed him home with diyas, celebrating the victory of good over evil. That same spirit of light and joy continues today across multiple cities around the world. Diwali 2025 to be marked across the US on October 20.(Unsplash)

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali should be marked in New York on October 20. The muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 7:17 PM to 8:45 PM. Pratyangira Siddhi suggests that the best time to have Lakshmi Puja across the US is from 6:40 PM to 8:41 PM on October 20.

As the festival of lights approaches, cities across the US are preparing to celebrate the auspicious occasion in style. Here's where you can enjoy the Diwali celebrations in the US this year.

Diwali 2025: Top places in US to visit this year

New York City

Diwali at Times Square was supposed to kickoff early on October 12, but was postponed due to weather conditions. A new date will be disclosed soon.

But New Yorkers can still start the celebrations at Diwali on the Hudson, a fundraising gala that offers guests a chance to come together and celebrate on October 16.

The Asia Society’s Diwali Family Day returns with puppet shows, crafts, and a reading by chef Vikas Khanna on October 18.

The Met Museum continues the celebrations on October 24 with a Red Baraat concert, blending jazz, hip-hop, and Punjabi beats.

Washington, D.C.

On October 24, The National Museum of Asian Art’s Diwali brings dance, music, rangoli-making, and food from local favorites like Rasa. When night falls, the museum will host an after-hours dance party.

The Gallery 16ten’s October 19 event offers an intimate Diwali evening with live music, decor and traditional festive food. Tickets are priced at $28.52.

Philadelphia

On October 25, Philadelphia’s younger South Asians are mixing Diwali and Tihar celebrations at Midnight & the Wicked, with food, games, and Bollywood-Nepali beats. The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. (local time).

San Francisco

Downtown San Francisco’s Bhangra & Beats Night Market, the city’s official Diwali bash, returns October 24.

The Outer Sunset Farmers Market will host chutney-making demos and chai tastings on October 19. Guests can also join the city’s LGBTQ+ Desi community at El Rio for SF Queer Diwali on October 18.

Seattle

Seattle Center’s Diwali: Lights of India kicks off on October 18. The free for all celebration brings together food, music, cooking demos and art to showcase the rich cultural traditions of India.

Los Angeles

For a traditional Diwali vibe, you can join the week-long ceremonies at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Los Angeles. The vibrant multi-day Diwali festival will be held October 18-21 and will remain open for all.

Houston

Asia Society’s free, family-friendly Diwali celebration brings the spirit of the season to life on October 26. The event has everything - delicious food, hands-on activities, and a captivating Ramayana performance.

Atlanta

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will be hosting Visions of India Festival on October 23 and 25, featuring Indian food vendors, local art showcases, henna tattoo artists, traditional dancers, and more. The event culminates with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performing with Hindustani violinist Kala Ramnath, cocomposer Reena Esmail, guest conductor Vinay Parameswaran and composer Nina Shekhar.

Dallas

The Dallas Festival of Lights - Diwali Mela is scheduled for October 18 at the Myers Park & Event Center in McKinney, Texas. It includes carnival rides, a grand fashion show, live music, dance performances, authentic Indian cuisine and a dramatic reenactment of Ram Leela.

Whether it’s fireworks in Texas or Bhangra under the Bay lights, Diwali in America glows brighter every year.

FAQs:

When is Diwali in 2025?

Diwali falls on October 20, 2025, with celebrations happening before and after the date across the US.

Where is the biggest Diwali celebration in the US?

New York City’s Diwali at Times Square is among the largest, drawing thousands every year.

Are there free Diwali events this year?

Yes, several cities like Seattle, D.C., and Houston are hosting free public celebrations and family festivals.