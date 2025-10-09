Diwali 2025: Does it fall on October 20 or 21 in the US? Here’s everything you need to know

`Diwali, or Deepawali, is considered as one of the highly auspicious festivals of the year for a large number of Hindus around the world. This day celebrates Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan as well as prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. Besides India, the festival of lights is observed by millions across multiple countries around the world, including the United States. Check out whether Diwali is on October 20 or 21 in the United States this year.(X/Tim Cook)

From bright lights to new dresses and fireworks, Diwali is one of the most memorable days of the year for most Hindus. This includes Hindus outside India too, as the festival is celebrated with aplomb by the diaspora.

The American Hindu community is not an exception to this as they observe this festival with all its accoutrements. Even politicians in the US have marked the day with greetings to Hindus and lighting of lamps, including the President.

Diwali 2025 timings in US

Since there is a major time difference between India and the US, many remain confused over the issue about the right ‘muhurt’ or the most auspicious time to celebrate Diwali in North America. Notably, there is also some confusion regarding the exact date of the festival this year.

In India, Diwali will be celebrated on October 21. Now, the question is: When should this festival be celebrated in the United States - October 20 or 21?

Correct day to celebrate Diwali in the United States

According to ‘Drik Panchang,’ a website that presents the Hindu Lunar calendar, Diwali should be celebrated in New York on October 20. The muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 7:17 PM to 8:45 PM on this day.

According to another source, Pratyangira Siddhi, the best time to have Lakshmi Puja in the US is 6:40 PM to 8:41 PM on October 20.

For those on the Pacific Coast, Drik Panchang suggests the time between 7:38 PM and 9:01 PM as the most auspicious for Lakshmi Puja. In Pratyangira Siddhi, it is roughly the same period, from 7:39 PM to 9:00 PM.

People living in cities like Chicago, which fall in the Central Time zone, should do Lakshmi Puja between 07:09 PM to 08:39 PM, according to Drik Panchang. For the same time zone, Pratyangira Siddhi suggests the timing of 5:40 PM to 7:41 PM.

Lastly, those who live in the Mountain Time zone, which includes cities like Denver and Phoenix, the puja timings are 4:40 PM to 6:41 PM, according to Pratyangira Siddhi. Drik Panchang, though, gives the timing of 07:06 PM to 08:22 PM for the same region.

