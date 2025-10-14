Embroidered kurta pant sets for Diwali: 10 top picks with sequins and threadwork
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 08:00 pm IST
From delicate threads to intricate embroidery, find your own style in embroidered kurta pants. Ready to find your perfect match? Keep reading.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Embroidered Kurta Pant Set with Dupatta (SS25-MYX-ZIL-KS-23_Pista_XL) View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
KLOSIA Women Embroidery Solid Anarkali Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta Green View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Nermosa Women Solid Embroidery Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta (in, Alpha, XL, Orange) View Details
|
₹719
|
|
|
KLOSIA Women Embroidery Kurta and Pant Set with Dupataa (Pink, L) View Details
|
₹709
|
|
|
KLOSIA Women Embroidery Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta | Embroidery Kurta Set | Black Suit (in, Alpha, M, Black) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Embroidered Kurta Pant Set with Organza Dupatta | Viscose,Rayon (AW24-MYX-SKD-VN-10_Green_S) View Details
|
|
|
|
Royal Export Womens Viscose silk Floral Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant With Dupatta (RX60 Pine Green KPD_XL) View Details
|
₹979
|
|
|
SKYLEE Womens Silk Blend Embroidery Straight Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (38KBD474C-L_Green) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
SIRIL Womens Rayon Kurta Set | Sequence Embroidery Kurta With Pant & Dupatta (235KBD2484-L_Beige) View Details
|
₹1,126
|
|
|
Sanisa Womens Cotton Blend Sequence Embroidery Work Straight Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Set| Ethnic Set | Suit Set | Kurta Set(166KBD1783N-M_Pista Green) View Details
|
₹859
|
|
