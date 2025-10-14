Embroidered kurta pant sets for Diwali: 10 top picks with sequins and threadwork

The embroidery design on the kurta pant set reflects India's rich textile artistry, with a story of intricate hard work, delicate threads, and classy silhouettes. As woven with heritage, these are not only perfect for the festive season but also for the wedding and party glam. When it comes to Indian ethnic wear, the kurta pant set is a big part, as it ensures comfort with a traditional look. It has been drawn from the roots of the traditional Indian attire, where it was being paired with salwar and churidars. Over time, these were modernized and paired with sleek and tailored pants. The embroidery is now available in a variety of styles, like threadwork to zari, mirror, or sequin detailing. So, if you were scrolling for stylish, traditional-looking embroidered kurta pant sets, scroll down to check out our top picks from Amazon India. Explore the kurta pants with embroidery(Pinterest)

Top Embroidered Kurta pant set

Loading Suggestions...

Floral elegance combined with intricate embroidery, this Myx 3-piece kurta set for women includes a kurta with resham thread, zari and sequin embroidery, solid straight-fit elasticated pants, and a soft net dupatta with gota borders. Customers find the kurta pant set to be of good quality and value for money, with positive feedback about its color and perfect fit, while the fabric quality receives mixed reviews. Made using 100% polyester, it ensures long-term durability and versatile wearability. The V-neck and three-fourth sleeves of this women’s kurta add a classy touch.

Loading Suggestions...

The KLOSIA women's kurta pant set features an Anarkali pattern that offers a fit-and-flare appeal to the body. Designed for a festive look with a touch of luxury, it is crafted from silk combined with a floral design. This 3-piece kurta set includes a stylish V-neck, full-sleeve kurta, matching pants, and a dupatta. Available in green and orange colours, it comes in sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL. The fabric receives positive feedback from users for being breathable, soft, and comfortable, with customers noting it’s skin-friendly and fits well.

Loading Suggestions...

This Nermosa women's kurta set is made using rayon, offering durability and versatility. It's an Anarkali suit set for women, featuring a kurta with a V-neck design and 3/4 sleeves, pants with a solid pattern, and an embroidered floral dupatta. To maintain its quality, machine washing is recommended. The use of rayon with a lustrous finish ensures a glamorous look, making it suitable for weddings, festivals, and other events. If you are looking for a kurta set for short-height girls, this is also a great pick.

Loading Suggestions...

Scrolling for an embroidered women's kurta pant set for a Diwali glam-up under budget? This seems like an attractive pick. This is a 3-piece kurta set that includes a kurta with a floral design, a V-neck, and a 3/4 sleeve design, a dupatta with a floral pattern, and pants. Available in festive colours like pink and red, the suit's embroidery includes sequin and printed work that together gives an eye-catching appeal. Users have praised its quality, fit and the fact that it is size-inclusive for women who wear up to 5XL.

Loading Suggestions...

This is a 3-piece suit set that includes a straight kurta, pants, and an embroidered dupatta. The kurta features a V-neck design and 3/4 sleeves for a balanced look. Its straight silhouette adds an elongated appearance. The size options available are S, M, L, XL, and XXL. Its intricate embroidery with sequin work makes it suitable for casual and party wear. Made using rayon, it gives a luxurious touch to your look.

Loading Suggestions...

MYx is one of Amazon's brands; this embroidered kurta set includes a kurta, dupatta, and pant. The kurta features floral embroidery that adds a charming touch and 3/4 sleeves to offer a balanced look. The dupatta has a see-through appeal with a floral touch for added comfort. It is made with 78.4% viscose and 21.6% polyester, which together promote long-term durability and versatility. Available in green and black colors, it comes in sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL.

Loading Suggestions...

Kurtas with flared sleeves are currently trending on the internet for their charming and elegant appeal. It includes floral embroidery on pants, a dupatta, and a kurta to offer a glamorous look. Plus, it is available in color options like light green, brown, and black. Made using silk and viscose, this kurta set for ladies provides optimal comfort with long-term wearability. The kurta has a straight length with a V-neck design to offer a lengthening look, whereas the dupatta comes with a woven border to add charm.

Loading Suggestions...

The uniqueness of the ladies' kurta set lies in its sleeve design, which includes threadwork, sequins, and zari work with a 3/4 sleeve length. It is designed to offer immense comfort with its soft fabric blend that does not hold you back. With an immersive design and the perfect mix of classic and modern silhouettes, it is a 3-piece set that includes a kurta, dupatta, and pant with a floral touch. Available in green, black, pink, wine, yellow, and maroon colors, it comes in sizes S, M, L, XL, XXL, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL.

Loading Suggestions...

This 3-piece suit set for women includes a kurta with a sequence embroidery, pants with pockets, and a dupatta with an embroidery. The women's kurta set is being made using silk, which gives comfort with a luxurious touch, making it suitable for party to casual wear. Meanwhile, this kurta has a 3/4 sleeve length and a sweetheart neck design to add to the sophisticated charm. To elevate your look, you may pair the golden jewelry with this kurta set.

Loading Suggestions...

Want a traditional look with ease of wearability? This fitted yet relaxed design kurta set for ladies from the brand Sanisa is one of the great options. It is available in color options like pista green, mustard yellow, and red, with size options S, M, L, XL, and 2XL. To offer comfort, it is made using cotton, which provides breathability. This 3-piece suit set includes a kurta, pant, and dupatta. The dupatta comes with embroidery, the kurta has a floral touch with embroidery on its V-neck design, and the pant has a solid pattern to add a balanced look. Customers find it comfortable and perfect for both daily wear and special occasions.

Similar articles to read:

Price drop on W kurtis and kurtas! Get minimum 50% off on these top 8 picks for you

5 Elegant threadwork kurta sets to shop now: Best picks for this festive season

Top embroidered kurta pant set: FAQs Can i wear a kurta with a jacket? Yes, you can seamlessly pair a jacket with a kurta. This creates a contrast that gives a classy look.

Which types of kurta pant sets for women are trending? Straight-cut kurtas, A-Line kurtas, asymmetrical hemlines, and Anarkali kurtas for women are a trend nowadays that offers the elegant look with a modern flair.

How to wear a kurta set for a chubby girl? To style a kurta set for women with chubby girls, opt for A-line or straight-fit kurtas made using fabrics like cotton, paired with flared or palazzo pants for a balanced look.

which type of kurta set is best for a short girl? Kurtas for women with V-necklines, straight cuts, and vertical designs suit the best, as they create a lengthening effect.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.