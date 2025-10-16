Diwali 2025: 4 tips to arrange fairy lights for the festive season at home

Diwali 2025: Fairylights are one of the top picks for illuminating homes this festival of lights. They are widely used not only because they are easily available, but also because they instantly create a warm, festive and magical ambience. Every nook and cranny is draped with these twinkling lights, from balconies to the foyer. While it may seem like a common practice, are your placement techniques correct? Fairylight is one of the staples of diwali decorations. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Devika Khosla, creative director at The Works Interiors, shared one of her central hacks with HT Lifestyle, calling fairy lights “strokes of light on your design canvas.” She explained, “When draping fairy lights for the festive season, think of them as strokes of light on your design canvas, guided by structure, scale, and moments of focus. Let warm white LEDs weave their gentle glow, casting an atmosphere that feels both eternal and elegant.”

Now there are various locations in your interiors, from rooms indoors to outdoor spaces. Each area has its own mood, and your fairy light placement should complement the atmosphere.

Here are 4 strategies Devika shared:

1. Outdoor placements

Place them strategically to define architectural features such as balcony railings, window frames, or doorways, allowing the lights to highlight rather than clutter the space.

Drape the fairylights over the balcony.(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

2. Indoor placements

Inside the home, use lights sparingly but purposefully. Draping a delicate string behind sheer curtains or along the edges of a pooja altar draws attention to these important areas without overwhelming the room.

Minimally decorate areas of focus indoors with fairylights. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Consider layering lights at different heights, on shelves, mantels, or wall-mounted décor, to add dimension and visual interest.

For dining areas, integrate fairy lights into floral garlands or centrepieces to create texture and subtle illumination, crafting an inviting, layered lighting effect.

Pay close attention to neatness, using transparent hooks or adhesive strips to keep wiring discreet and maintain a polished finish.

3. Avoid overcrowding

Balance is key; avoid overcrowding any one area.

Mix fairy lights with candles or lanterns to introduce depth, warmth, and softness.

Add lamps and candles along with fairylights.(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Outdoors, drape lights around trees, plants, or pergolas to extend the festive glow beyond the home’s walls, creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

4. Intentional placement