Interiors too dull? 5 ways to breathe life into your home with plants: Exotic flowers, sensory tricks and more

Are your interiors feeling too dull, devoid of life? While the furniture and decor pieces are in the right places and corners, something still feels missing. Because of this absence, interiors feel static and still, appearing stagnant, lacking the warmth that makes a home lively. Bring life to your rooms with the help of plants. (Picture credits: Unsplash)

This is where nature helps, turning the boring interiors into a full-blown, invigorating sensory experience, filling it with sight of vibrant colours, touch of petals, scent of floral notes and sound of leaves gently rustling in the breeze. In other words, it's a whole package of movement and life. For a slice of life in your home, greenery is the easiest way to add vigour to your home.

To understand how to make your homes more lively with plants, Prashant Kajaria, MD – SPA Group, told HT Lifestyle that the key lies in amplifying the little things that matter, from pots to shades of flowers. He said, “It isn’t about grand design or expensive finishes. It’s about creating spaces that let you pause and savour the little things, the light filtering through a leaf, the fragrance of ginger lily after rain, or the soft crunch of pebbles underfoot.”

Prashant shared 5 key pointers on creating indoor space for plants, including a brief care guide:

1. Selecting design

Gather inspiration: Use Instagram or Pinterest to see how others create calm, nature-filled homes.

Pick a theme: Do you love minimalist, neutral spaces, or bold, colourful ones? Let your plant and pot choices reflect that.

Start small: A single corner with two or three plants is enough. Let it evolve over time into your personal oasis.

2. Blur home and garden zones

Instead of thinking of your home and garden as separate zones, blur the boundaries.

Use large windows or glass doors to frame views of trees, plants, or the sky. Even a balcony or small potted plant can create that connection.

Patios, verandahs, and open nooks extend your living area outward, making nature part of your daily routine.

Container gardening is trending. Try potted plants like Ginger Lily, Heliconia, Plumeria Dwarf, or Song of India. Hanging baskets and vertical planters can turn even a small balcony into a green haven.

3. Create a sensory experience

Smell: Aromatic plants such as wild lemongrass, mint, or Crinum Lily add soothing fragrances.

Aromatic plants such as wild lemongrass, mint, or Crinum Lily add soothing fragrances. Sound: Add plants that rustle in the breeze, grasses, bamboo, or palms, which can create a natural soundtrack.

Add plants that rustle in the breeze, grasses, bamboo, or palms, which can create a natural soundtrack. Touch: Try walking barefoot on smooth pebbles or soft moss, or run your fingers over textured leaves. These small rituals connect you deeply with nature.

4. Exotic plants

Add plants like Walking Iris or Heliconia ‘Lady Di’.

They add a luxurious touch to interiors.

5. Caring guide