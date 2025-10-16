Jennifer Lopez's cold reply to question on Alex Rodriguez-Madison LeCroy rumors: ‘Done with that’

Jennifer Lopez was unexpectedly confronted with a question about her breakup with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2021 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday. Cohen, known for his bold questions, did not hold back in asking Lopez about rumors that Rodriguez had exchanged direct messages with Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy, Cosmopolitan reported. Jennifer Lopez appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

Lopez, 56, paused for a moment after Cohen asked whether Rodriguez DM'ing LeCroy led to their break up.

“I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like I am done with that,” Lopez said as the audience cheered for her in support.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. However, they ended their engagement in April 2021 releasing a joint statement saying they realized they were “better as friends”.

Just weeks before their breakup announcement, reports circulated that the couple split over messages Rodriguez was allegedly sending to LeCroy. The speculation began after Southern Charm star Craig Conover accused LeCroy during a reunion episode of having contact with a “former MLB player”.

LeCroy denied any physical relationship with Rodriguez. She told Page Six that he never physically cheated on his fiancée with her. She added, “We have spoken on the phone but never met in person.”

Rodriguez’s publicist, Ron Berkowitz, also dismissed the rumors at the time and urged people to not pay heed to the “false narratives”.

Madison LeCroy’s version of events

According to US Weekly, LeCroy has since spoken about the incident more than once. In a 2023 episode of the podcast called Pillows and Beer, which is hosted by her former boyfriend Austen Kroll, LeCroy remembered that Rodriguez was trying to reach her repeatedly through FaceTime. She said: “I told (Alex), ‘If you are considering a mistress, which he was obviously, it is not going to be me. I am the wife material.’”

However, Rodriguez has always denied LeCroy's accusations, and he has maintained his stance.

Life after the split

Both celebrities have moved on in life. Lopez resumed her love relationship with actor Ben Affleck, who she married in July 2022 and divorced in early 2025. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has been dating fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro since the end of 2022. Meanwhile, LeCroy tied the knot with Brett Randle in 2022 and has been a part of the Southern Charm show.

