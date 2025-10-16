Jennifer Lopez reveals her best on-screen kiss. It's not George Clooney or Matthew McConaughey

Jennifer Lopez has been named her best on-screen kisser, and it is not one of the Hollywood heartthrobs fans might expect. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on October 15, Lopez was quizzed about her favorite on-screen kiss in the show’s cheeky ‘Plead the Fifth’ segment. Jennifer Lopez reveals her best on-screen kiss and its not Clooney or McConaughey(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez's best on-screen kiss

Cohen teased Lopez, saying she had a variety of names to pick a favorite from, including George Clooney and Matthew McConaughey. To this, the On the Floor hitmaker quipped, “I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser.”

Jennifer Lopez stars in Office Romance with Brett Goldstein

The Hustlers star was referring to their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, co-written by Brett and Joe Kelly. The streaming giant reportedly won a bidding war for the project, and Lopez confirmed the casting in September 2024.

She shared a report on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “This is going to be fun!!!” Although not much has been revealed about the plot, Lopez and Brett were spotted filming in New Jersey earlier this year. Thie film marks Let's Get Loud singer's return to the rom-com genre.

Jennifer Lopez dismisses question on romance

During the interview, Cohen also asked Lopez about rumors surrounding her past relationship with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. However, she brushed off the question, saying she does not want to comment on her personal life. “I feel like I am done with that,” she explained.

Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement in March 2021 after four years together. She later rekindled her early 2000s romance with actor Ben Affleck, married him in 2022, and split in 2024. The couple finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Role ‘that got away’

Lopez also opened up about professional regret on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that she turned down the lead role in Adrian Lyne’s 2022 film Unfaithful, the part that later earned Diane Lane an Oscar nomination.

“Adrian Lyne offered me Unfaithful,” Lopez said. “I did not think the script was good at the time. Then he made it great. It haunts me a little bit; it is the one that got away.”

