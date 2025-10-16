Jennifer Lopez says she is still ‘haunted’ that she turned down a role that earned Oscar nomination for this actor

Jennifer Lopez is earning strong buzz for an Oscar nomination for her supporting turn in the musical drama Kiss of the Spider Woman. But did you know that the singer-actor once turned down a role that ultimately earned another actor an Oscar nomination? During a conversation with Howard Stern for the SiriusXM show, Lopez named the film and explained why she turned the offer down at that time. Jennifer Lopez at a special screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Which film did Jennifer Lopez regret not doing?

When asked whether there has been any role that she regrets turning down, she immediately said yes. That film was 2002's Unfaithful, directed by Adrian Lyne. The role was played by Diane Lane after Jennifer rejected it.

Jennifer said, “Adrian Lyne offered me Unfaithful. [I turned it down because] the script wasn't good. And then he made it great! And Diane Lane got nominated for the Oscar!”

Diane was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Oscars along with Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven), Salma Hayek (Frida) and Renee Zellweger (Chicago). Nicole ended up winning the Oscar that year. Jennifer has yet to earn an Oscar nomination.

Diane Lane in a still from Unfaithful.

‘It haunts me’

Jennifer added, "It’s funny. It haunts me. It haunts me a little bit. It’s like the one that I turned down that it was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’ I didn’t even know what the hell was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me at the time.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Diego Luna as a political prisoner during Argentina's civil war in the 1980s, incarcerated alongside another man portrayed by Tonatiuh. It is directed by Bill Condon, who is known for helming critically acclaimed films Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1 and Beauty and the Beast. It was released in theatres on October 10.