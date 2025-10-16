Two of the Yankees’ midseason standouts are now in the running for baseball’s top defensive honor. On Wednesday morning, Rawlings announced the finalists for the 2025 Gold Glove Awards - and both left-hander Max Fried and third baseman Ryan McMahon made the cut. MLB Gold Glove 2025: Yankees duo Max Fried and Ryan McMahon among finalists after stellar defensive displays(Instagram/Max Fried and Ryan McMahon)

Fried, already a three-time Gold Glove winner during his Atlanta Braves days, is up for the American League pitching award this year. Joining him on the ballot are two other pitchers with New York ties - Jacob deGrom and Luis Severino.

Fried’s defensive legacy continues in pinstripes

The 31-year-old Fried has long been known for his defensive instincts on the mound. Even with a few hiccups this season - a career-high four errors - his numbers back up the nomination. 39 putouts, 10 defensive runs saved above average, and seven pickoffs, all personal bests. Opponents managed only six stolen bases off him all year, with five caught stealing. That kind of consistency earned him respect across both leagues.

McMahon’s elite glove earns national attention

McMahon’s case is a little different as the 29-year-old played just 54 games with the Yankees after a midseason trade from the Colorado Rockies. But his work at third base was strong enough to keep him in the mix for the National League Gold Glove, based on his defensive stats before the trade.

According to Baseball Savant, McMahon’s six Outs Above Average put him in the 92nd percentile leaguewide.

He also turned heads during the postseason - most notably with a wild over-the-rail grab during the AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox that went viral online.

Full finalist lineup revealed for AL and NL

The full list of NL third base finalists includes McMahon, Matt Shaw (Cubs) and Ke’Bryan Hayes (Reds). The AL group features Ernie Clement (Blue Jays), José Ramírez (Guardians), and Maikel Garcia (Royals).

Does Fried add another trophy to his shelf or will McMahon make history with his first? Winners will be revealed on Sunday, November 2, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

