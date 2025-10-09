Finding Harmony: King Charles' Prime Video documentary reveals his plans to save the planet

King Charles III is all set to inspire generations with his new documentary. Titled Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, the film will be released on Prime Video in 2026. With his work, the British monarch wishes to influence the masses to support and work for nature, and not against it. King Charles’s new documentary will be out on Prime Video in 2026. Here is all you need to know about it.(AFP)

The documentary will work around the King’s philosophy of ‘Harmony’. It will also bring focus to global movements that are working towards this philosophy. Some of these include food production, community regeneration, and sustainable textiles, according to Amazon's release statement.

What is King Charles’s philosophy of ‘Harmony’?

The philosophy is a part of The King’s Foundation. The charity was founded in 1990 by King Charles III. At the time, he was the Prince of Wales. It is currently located at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland. This year, the charity will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its foundation.

The foundation and its philosophy shift focus to the well-being of nature. It also looks forward to finding ways to protect the climate. It urges viewers to build a sustainable future for this planet.

What is Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision about?

The documentary will discuss the origins, evolution, and scientific foundations of the philosophy cherished deeply by the British royals. It will also focus on His Majesty's work and charity for the betterment of nature. The documentary will use a mix of stunning cinematography, unique interviews, and fascinating storytelling to convey the King’s message.

In the words of the British royal, the documentary summarizes some of the remarkable work being done around the world. His philosophy of Harmony is being practiced in most places, including “the forests of Guyana” and the “sustainable communities in India.”

The director, Nicolas Brown, recalls being aware of the importance of the story while working on it. He adds that this work reflects on the struggles of King Charles’s lifelong battle to balance harmony between nature and humanity.

The documentary will launch exclusively on Prime Video. It will feature in over 240 countries and territories. However, the official release date is yet to be announced.

